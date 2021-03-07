carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen T-Roc Gets A Price Hike For 2021; Now Priced At ₹ 21.35 Lakh

The second batch of the Volkswagen T-Roc is scheduled to arrive soon with deliveries to begin from April and the model has now received a price hike of Rs. 1.36 lakh over the 2020 model.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Deliveries for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc will begin from April this year expand View Photos
Deliveries for the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc will begin from April this year

Highlights

  • 2021 VW T-Roc retails at Rs. 21.35 lakh, a premium of Rs. 1.36 lakh more
  • The Volkswagen T-Roc will continue to arrive in a single fully-loaded tri
  • The T-Roc competes with the Jeep Compass in the segment

Volkswagen India has silently increased the price of the 2021 T-Roc by ₹ 1.36 lakh. The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc now retails at ₹ 21.35 lakh, according to the company's website. The SUV was launched in India in March 2020 at an asking price of ₹ 19.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new price has been revealed ahead of the second's batch's arrival with deliveries set to begin from April onwards. It's not clear at the moment if the customers who have already booked the T-Roc will have to shell out the extra sum. We have reached out to Volkswagen India and will update this story as soon as we get a response.

Also Read: Volkswagen Previews EV Sedan Project Trinity​

oh7rlbe

The SUV will continue to be sold in the fully-loaded single variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine

Speaking to carandbike earlier this year, Volkswagen confirmed that the second batch of the T-Roc will arrive in the second quarter of 2021. The company also confirmed that the existing bookings of the SUV will be honoured first with the new batch. The automaker had delivered about 950 units of the T-Roc in 2020, while bookings exceeded over 2000 units. Not just the T-Roc but the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is also confirmed for arrival in India this year.

Volkswagen has not confirmed the reason for the price hike but it can be expected as a result of the volatile exchange rates and rising input costs. The automaker had increased prices of the India-made Polo and Vento in January this year by 2.5 per cent. At the time, prices on the T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace remained untouched. The order books too were closed for these models at the time.

Newsbeep
hjpr845g

It's unclear if the Skoda Karoq will also arrive in India again, the T-Roc and the Karoq share the same underpinnings

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage​

0 Comments

Compared to the 2020 model, do not expect any major changes to the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc. The SUV will continue to be sold in the fully-loaded single variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine that develops 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. On the feature front, the T-Roc gets LED DRLs with projector lens headlamps, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstered seats, Virtual Cockpit, touchscreen infotainment system and more.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 19.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
41,4969% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol
Automatic
16 Km/l
find-new-car
View Specification / Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
    Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
  • Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
    Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
  • Volkswagen T Roc Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Look
  • Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light
    Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light
  • Volkswagen T Roc Orvm
    Volkswagen T Roc Orvm
  • Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light Rear Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light Rear Look
  • Volkswagen T Roc Top View
    Volkswagen T Roc Top View
  • Volkswagen T Roc Yellow
    Volkswagen T Roc Yellow
  • Volkswagen T Roc Bs6 Engine
    Volkswagen T Roc Bs6 Engine
  • Volkswagen T Roc Gear
    Volkswagen T Roc Gear
  • Volkswagen T Roc Leather Seats
    Volkswagen T Roc Leather Seats
  • Volkswagen T Roc 2 Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning System
    Volkswagen T Roc 2 Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning System
  • Volkswagen T Roc Active Info Display
    Volkswagen T Roc Active Info Display
  • Volkswagen T Roc Comes Touchscreen Infotainment
    Volkswagen T Roc Comes Touchscreen Infotainment
  • Volkswagen T Roc Dashboard
    Volkswagen T Roc Dashboard
x
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
Incentive Of 5% On New Car Purchase For Scrapping Old Under Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Gadkari
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Is Tesla Preparing A Ride-Hailing Service? 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities