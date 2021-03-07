Volkswagen India has silently increased the price of the 2021 T-Roc by ₹ 1.36 lakh. The 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc now retails at ₹ 21.35 lakh, according to the company's website. The SUV was launched in India in March 2020 at an asking price of ₹ 19.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The new price has been revealed ahead of the second's batch's arrival with deliveries set to begin from April onwards. It's not clear at the moment if the customers who have already booked the T-Roc will have to shell out the extra sum. We have reached out to Volkswagen India and will update this story as soon as we get a response.

The SUV will continue to be sold in the fully-loaded single variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine

Speaking to carandbike earlier this year, Volkswagen confirmed that the second batch of the T-Roc will arrive in the second quarter of 2021. The company also confirmed that the existing bookings of the SUV will be honoured first with the new batch. The automaker had delivered about 950 units of the T-Roc in 2020, while bookings exceeded over 2000 units. Not just the T-Roc but the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is also confirmed for arrival in India this year.

Volkswagen has not confirmed the reason for the price hike but it can be expected as a result of the volatile exchange rates and rising input costs. The automaker had increased prices of the India-made Polo and Vento in January this year by 2.5 per cent. At the time, prices on the T-Roc and the Tiguan AllSpace remained untouched. The order books too were closed for these models at the time.

It's unclear if the Skoda Karoq will also arrive in India again, the T-Roc and the Karoq share the same underpinnings

Compared to the 2020 model, do not expect any major changes to the 2021 Volkswagen T-Roc. The SUV will continue to be sold in the fully-loaded single variant with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbocharged petrol engine that develops 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with only the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. On the feature front, the T-Roc gets LED DRLs with projector lens headlamps, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstered seats, Virtual Cockpit, touchscreen infotainment system and more.

