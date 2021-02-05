New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage

The updated 5-seater VW Tiguan was unveiled last year, and the fact that the SUV is here, undergoing road tests, indicates that the German carmaker might be considering launching it in India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan comes with an updated design, revised styling and some new features expand View Photos
The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan comes with an updated design, revised styling and some new features

Highlights

  • The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan was unveiled globally last year
  • The company already sells the 7-seater Tiguan AllSpace in India
  • The new 5-seater Tiguan will come with new styling and features

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan, 5-seater SUV, has been spotted testing in India without any camouflage. The updated 5-seater Tiguan was unveiled last year, and the fact that the SUV is here, undergoing road tests, indicates that the German carmaker might be considering launching it in India. Earlier in 2020, Volkswagen India launched the three-row, 7-seater version of the SUV, the Tiguan AllSpace, so it is possible both may be sold simultaneously. The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan comes with an updated design, revised styling and a bunch of new and refreshed features.

Upfront, the 2021 Tiguan features a new 3-slat grille with new VW logo at the centre, while flanked by the new double-barrel LED projector headlamps with twin LED daytime running lamps. The bumper is also new, and it comes with black inserts with a wide central airdam with chrome highlights. The car also comes with wheel arch and side body cladding, along with a set of new alloy wheels.

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Review

csqcqsjg

tail lamps The Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift gets LED signature lights, a new sculpted tailgate with centrally positioned Tiguan logo

The rear section too has been updated featuring a set of new angular, wraparound tail lamps with LED signature lights, a new sculpted tailgate with centrally positioned Tiguan logo, and a spoiler with high-mounted LED stop lamp. The SUV also gets a new rear bumper with chrome accents and a reflector strip. The SUV also gets a pair of silver roof rails.

Newsbeep

The spy photos also give us a glimpse of the cabin, revealing the updated dashboard, which looks similar to the set-up in the Tiguan AllSpace, however here, it appears to get all-black treatment. The touchscreen infotainment display is new and will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, but we also expect the SUV to offer wireless charging. The SUV also gets a new three-spoke flat-bottom, multi-functional steering wheel and a fully digital instrument cluster, which is also expected to get the virtual cockpit system.

Also Read: Volkswagen India Introduces Sarvottam 2.0 Customer Initiative Program

o818lqbc

The 2021 VW Tiguan comes with an all-black cabin with a new touchscreen infotainment display, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

Under the hood, the 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan will come with the same 2.0-litre TSI engine that powers the Tiguan AllSpace. The turbocharged petrol engine is tuned to make 188 bhp and 320 Nm, while mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission as standard. The SUV is also likely to get the company's 4Motion all-wheel-drive system (AWD) system which was available in the pre-facelift model as well.

0 Comments

Source: Overdrive

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 28.07 - 31.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
58,2699% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Automatic
17.1 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
    Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Grille
    Volkswagen Tiguan Grille
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Taillight
    Volkswagen Tiguan Taillight
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front Design
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front Design
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Side Profile
    Volkswagen Tiguan Side Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front
  • Volkswagen Tiguan
    Volkswagen Tiguan
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side Profile
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Interior
    Volkswagen Tiguan Interior
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Mode Selector
    Volkswagen Tiguan Mode Selector
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Sunroof
    Volkswagen Tiguan Sunroof
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Bootspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Bootspace
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Dashboard
    Volkswagne Tiguan Dashboard
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Rear Seat
    Volkswagen Tiguan Rear Seat
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Gearbox
    Volkswagen Tiguan Gearbox
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Mix Photo
    Volkswagen Tiguan Mix Photo
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Infotainment System
    Volkswagen Tiguan Infotainment System
Gib 300x600
x
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
1577 Units Of The Mahindra Thar Recalled In India
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up A New Vertical For Harley-Davidson In India; To Be Headed By Ravi Avalur
Hero MotoCorp Sets Up A New Vertical For Harley-Davidson In India; To Be Headed By Ravi Avalur
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Bags 5,000 Bookings Since Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Bags 5,000 Bookings Since Launch
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities