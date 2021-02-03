Volkswagen India Introduces Sarvottam 2.0 Customer Initiative Program

Volkswagen India has rolled out the Sarvottam 2.0 customer experience program in the country. The new program aims to make the automaker's products, services, and information more "accessible" to customers. VW says the new initiative has been built after identifying key improvement areas from the automaker's entire customer purchase and ownership journey in India. The new Sarvottam 2.0 initiative will be implemented in phases across the country, leading up to the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Commenting on the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "With the launch of Sarvottam 2.0, we take a big step towards bringing together our strategic initiatives for strengthening the relationship with customers. We intend to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that's digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected, and provides curated solutions to our customer's requirements. We, at Volkswagen India, certainly believe that these initiatives along with a strong SUV product portfolio will result in a long-term and aspirational relationship with customers in India."

All sales and service frontline personnel at dealerships will undergo an extensive behaviour change training process under Sarvottam 2.0

Developed over a period of 12 months, the Volkswagen Sarvottam 2.0 initiative intends to become a more accessible brand for customers. Under the program, the company's complete network is undergoing a comprehensive behaviour change training process in order to ensure that the frontline personnel is now more customer-oriented. The initiative will also see customer communication with sales and service consultants switch to digital platforms like audio-visual chats, making the personnel accessible to customers at any time and anyplace.

Furthermore, the digital online sales and service network is being enhanced across new and pre-owned car businesses to provide a seamless experience to customers from chooosing a car, financing, insruance, booking a service and more. Lastly, the brand also plans to bring more transparency in the service process by introducing the "service cam" facility that will provide detailed videos on the repair and maintenance work. The automaker also has a service cost calculator on its website to further enhance transparency and accessibility to customers.

