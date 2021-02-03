New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen India Introduces Sarvottam 2.0 Customer Initiative Program

Volkswagen India's new Sarvottam 2.0 program aims to make the products, services, and information more "accessible" to customers.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Volkswagen India aims to become a more accessible brand under the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative expand View Photos
Volkswagen India aims to become a more accessible brand under the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative

Highlights

  • The VW Sarvottam 2.0 initiative will roll out in a phased manner
  • The initiative aims to make products & service more accesible to people
  • Sarvottam 2.0 program will be ready pan India before the Taigun launch

Volkswagen India has rolled out the Sarvottam 2.0 customer experience program in the country. The new program aims to make the automaker's products, services, and information more "accessible" to customers. VW says the new initiative has been built after identifying key improvement areas from the automaker's entire customer purchase and ownership journey in India. The new Sarvottam 2.0 initiative will be implemented in phases across the country, leading up to the launch of the Volkswagen Taigun.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

Commenting on the Sarvottam 2.0 initiative, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, "With the launch of Sarvottam 2.0, we take a big step towards bringing together our strategic initiatives for strengthening the relationship with customers. We intend to provide a seamless and transparent customer experience that's digitally enabled, technologically advanced, efficient, connected, and provides curated solutions to our customer's requirements. We, at Volkswagen India, certainly believe that these initiatives along with a strong SUV product portfolio will result in a long-term and aspirational relationship with customers in India."

0ad682hc

All sales and service frontline personnel at dealerships will undergo an extensive behaviour change training process under Sarvottam 2.0

Developed over a period of 12 months, the Volkswagen Sarvottam 2.0 initiative intends to become a more accessible brand for customers. Under the program, the company's complete network is undergoing a comprehensive behaviour change training process in order to ensure that the frontline personnel is now more customer-oriented. The initiative will also see customer communication with sales and service consultants switch to digital platforms like audio-visual chats, making the personnel accessible to customers at any time and anyplace.

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Also Read: Turning Coronavirus Corner, Volkswagen's Profit Falls Less Than Feared
 
Furthermore, the digital online sales and service network is being enhanced across new and pre-owned car businesses to provide a seamless experience to customers from chooosing a car, financing, insruance, booking a service and more. Lastly, the brand also plans to bring more transparency in the service process by introducing the "service cam" facility that will provide detailed videos on the repair and maintenance work. The automaker also has a service cost calculator on its website to further enhance transparency and accessibility to customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

  • Polo Gt Headlight
    Polo Gt Headlight
  • Polo Gt Alloywheel
    Polo Gt Alloywheel
  • Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
    Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
  • Volkswagen Polo Alloy
    Volkswagen Polo Alloy
  • Volkswagen Polo Grill
    Volkswagen Polo Grill
  • Volkswagen Polo Headlight
    Volkswagen Polo Headlight
  • Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
    Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
  • Vw Polo Gti Side
    Vw Polo Gti Side
  • Vw Polo Gti Rear
    Vw Polo Gti Rear
  • Volkswagen Beetle Front View
    Volkswagen Beetle Front View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
  • Jetta Front 3 4th View
    Jetta Front 3 4th View
  • Jetta Grille
    Jetta Grille
  • Jetta Headlight
    Jetta Headlight
  • Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
    Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
  • Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
    Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
  • Volkswagen T Roc Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Look
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
    Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
  • Volkswagen Vento Indicator
    Volkswagen Vento Indicator
  • Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
    Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
  • Volkswagen Vento Grill
    Volkswagen Vento Grill
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
  • Passat Side Profile View
    Passat Side Profile View
  • Passat Front Grille View
    Passat Front Grille View
  • Passat Rear Side View
    Passat Rear Side View
Gib 300x600
x
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
Vehicle Scrappage Policy: What It Means For Existing Car Owners
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
2021 Citroen C5 AirCross vs Hyundai Tucson vs Jeep Compass Facelift vs Kia Seltos: Specification Comparison
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Petrol AMT Launched With BlueSense Plus Connected Technology; Prices Start At Rs. 9.95 Lakh
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
Ferrari Roma Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.61 Crore
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities