Volkswagen Taigun SUV Spotted Testing In India For The First Time

The upcoming Taigun SUV will be the next big thing from Volkswagen in India. The German carmaker had previously teased the compact SUV on its social media platforms on a couple of instances. The SUV is already listed on the official website as Volkswagen is collecting online enquiries for the product. The SUV is expected to go on sale in our market later this year. In a recent development, a prototype model of the Taigun has been spotted testing on the Indian roads for the first time.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform.

As seen in the spy images, the test mule is heavily draped under camouflage concealing key details. Judging by the leaked pictures, the prototype appears to be very similar to the Skoda Kushaq, apart from the taillight. The taillight design peeking from the camouflage is similar to the pre-production version that was showcased last year at the 2020 Auto Expo.

The upcoming Volkswagen Taigun SUV will be based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which will also be used on VW Group's upcoming models, such as Skoda Kushaq. The SUV takes its inspiration from the T-Cross, which is already on sale in the global markets. The all-new Taigun will get a wider grille with horizontal chrome slats, horizontally positioned LED headlights with LED DRLs, muscular bonnet, neatly designed bumper, large intakes, fog lamps, sporty alloys, wheel arch cladding, roof rails and more. At the rear, LED taillamps will get connected reflective strip which is expected to be similar as that to the concept model. The rear section will be underlined by a muscular rear bumper, faux diffuser, heavy chrome/silver details and matching side skirts.

On the inside, the SUV is expected to sport premium interior with body-coloured panels on the dashboard, centre console and doors. It will also come with dual-tone black and grey upholstery. It is likely to be equipped with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, app-based connectivity, all-digital instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and more.

Powering the Taigun will be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine

Under the hood, there will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. The motor will be capable to belt out 113 bhp and 200 Nm of power figures. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 7-speed DSG automatic. Once launched, the SUV will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the MG Hector.

