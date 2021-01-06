New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media

Volkswagen India released a teaser video of the Taigun giving us a fair idea of the front end of the production-ready model.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Volkswagen Taigun SUV is likely to be launched in India this year. expand View Photos
The Volkswagen Taigun SUV is likely to be launched in India this year.

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to go on sale this year.
  • It's been designed specifically for the Indian market.
  • It'll be locally manufactured, helping VW to price it aggressively.

Volkswagen has again teased its upcoming compact SUV- Volkswagen Taigun on social media platforms ahead of its launch. The carmaker released a teaser video of the Taigun giving us a fair idea of the front end of the production-ready model. The SUV has already been listed on the German carmaker's official India website for collecting online enquiries. As we already know, the Volkswagen Taigun has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will be based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which will in-turn spawn Volkswagen Group's upcoming models.

Also Read: Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs

q0c1lvi4

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a butch yet urban looking front end.

The new Volkswagen Taigun is closely related to the T-Cross sold in the European market but will be longer, more spacious and will meet the needs of the Indian customers. The Volkswagen Taigun gets elements like LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear, faux diffusers on the bumper and a very upright and boxy profile and compared to the T-Cross it is expected to about 100 mm longer. In terms of design, it looks butch yet very urban, taking inspiration from the T-Cross and even the Tiguan. The front section is upright making for an imposing face, while the boxy proportions give it a nice stance.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Volkswagen To Install Around 750 New Charging Points In Germany In 2021

5bkvach

It looks quite similar to the T-Cross as the rear.

The cabin looks premium with the exterior colours highlighting the black and grey cabin. Feature list is also impressive including an all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app based connected features too among others. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. There are rear AC vents for added convenience and the large glasshouse should give a better sense of space.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch

0619l29o

The Volkswagen Taigun boasts of simple lines, the cabin looks clutter free

0 Comments

Powering the Taigun will be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will churn out 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and possibly the 7-speed DSG automatic. Sadly, there won't be any all-wheel drive (AWD) variant of the Taigun. Volkswagen is also planning to heavily localise the Taigun in India which can go up to 93 per cent. This will keep the pricing competitive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift India Launch Live Updates; Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
In Search Of A 'Shy Reptile' With The VW Tiguan AllSpace For Company
In Search Of A 'Shy Reptile' With The VW Tiguan AllSpace For Company
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero Riders Make Significant Gains; Noah & Raorane Hold Post In Stage 2
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maestro Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.51 Crore
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Teased Again Ahead Of Launch
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
KTM Files Patents For Radar-Guided Cruise Control
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
Electric Cars Rise To Record 54% Market Share In Norway In 2020
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: All You Need To Know
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Get Green Light For $52 Billion Carmaker
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected Price
₹ 10 - 14 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
First Look Volkswagen Taigun
06:14
First Look Volkswagen Taigun
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Feb-20 08:17 AM IST
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
03:18
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Feb-20 11:37 PM IST
The much talked about Volkswagen Taigun
01:16
The much talked about Volkswagen Taigun
  • News
  • 05-Feb-14 10:41 PM IST
Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
Renault Kiger To Make Global Debut In India On January 28
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
2021 Audi A4 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 42.34 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities