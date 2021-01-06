Volkswagen Taigun Teased Again On Social Media

The Volkswagen Taigun SUV is likely to be launched in India this year.

Volkswagen has again teased its upcoming compact SUV- Volkswagen Taigun on social media platforms ahead of its launch. The carmaker released a teaser video of the Taigun giving us a fair idea of the front end of the production-ready model. The SUV has already been listed on the German carmaker's official India website for collecting online enquiries. As we already know, the Volkswagen Taigun has been specifically designed for the Indian market and will be based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which will in-turn spawn Volkswagen Group's upcoming models.

2021 brings a new beginning for us with the arrival of the most anticipated, energetic & vibrant #SUVW of the year - The #VolkswagenTaigun.



Can't wait to get your hands on it? Join the exclusive #TaigunSquad & get the latest updates.#VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen #YearOfTaigun pic.twitter.com/tkpjNr6jBL — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) January 5, 2021

Also Read: Volkswagen Showcases Prototype For Self Driving Charging Robot For EVs

The Volkswagen Taigun gets a butch yet urban looking front end.

The new Volkswagen Taigun is closely related to the T-Cross sold in the European market but will be longer, more spacious and will meet the needs of the Indian customers. The Volkswagen Taigun gets elements like LED lighting, single-bar LED brake lamp at the rear, faux diffusers on the bumper and a very upright and boxy profile and compared to the T-Cross it is expected to about 100 mm longer. In terms of design, it looks butch yet very urban, taking inspiration from the T-Cross and even the Tiguan. The front section is upright making for an imposing face, while the boxy proportions give it a nice stance.

Also Read: Volkswagen To Install Around 750 New Charging Points In Germany In 2021

It looks quite similar to the T-Cross as the rear.

The cabin looks premium with the exterior colours highlighting the black and grey cabin. Feature list is also impressive including an all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app based connected features too among others. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. The rear seat is roomy thanks to the stretched wheelbase, and there's ample of headroom and knee-room too, courtesy of the wide body. There are rear AC vents for added convenience and the large glasshouse should give a better sense of space.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch

The Volkswagen Taigun boasts of simple lines, the cabin looks clutter free

Powering the Taigun will be the 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will churn out 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual and possibly the 7-speed DSG automatic. Sadly, there won't be any all-wheel drive (AWD) variant of the Taigun. Volkswagen is also planning to heavily localise the Taigun in India which can go up to 93 per cent. This will keep the pricing competitive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.