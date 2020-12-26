Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen India has officially teased the upcoming Taigun compact SUV, suggesting the launch is around the corner. The carmaker released a teaser video of the Taigun on its official social media account. The SUV has been listed on VW's official India website for collecting online enquiries. Specifically designed for the Indian market, the SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It will be based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which will also be used on VW Group's upcoming models, such as the production version of Skoda's Vision-IN concept.

Finally, it's time to know the answer to the question which all of you have been waiting for #WhatIsTaigun ?

It's a name that means more than what you expect.

Because it's for an SUVW that is energetic, vibrant & much more.

This all-new product from Volkswagen will be slightly inspired by the T-Cross that is already on sale in the international markets. It will flaunt elements like wider grille with horizontal chrome slats and logo in the centre, horizontally positioned LED headlights with LED DRLs, muscular bonnet, neatly designed bumper, large intakes, fog lamps. The production version is expected to get sporty alloys, wheel arch cladding, roof rails and LED taillamps connected by a reflective strip and smoked details similar to the concept model. The rear profile will be underlined by a muscular rear bumper, faux diffuser, heavy chrome/silver details and matching side skirts.

On the inside, the SUV will feature dual-tone black and grey upholstery along with premium interior with body-coloured panels on the dashboard, centre console and doors. The SUV is expected to come equipped with an all-digital instrument console, bigger touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app-based connected features, flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and more.

The Volkswagen Taigun will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform.

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-launched Taigun compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. The unit is likely to develop 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 7-speed DSG automatic. The company will not offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant of the SUV. When launched, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the MG Hector.

