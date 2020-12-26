New Cars and Bikes in India
Volkswagen Taigun Teased Ahead Of Launch

The all-new Volkswagen Taigun compact SUV has been teased by the carmaker through its official social media account ahead of its India launch.

Charanpreet Singh
The all-new Taigun SUV will be part of VWs India 2.0 strategy
The all-new Taigun SUV will be part of VWs India 2.0 strategy

Highlights

  • The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to go on sale in India early next year
  • VW Taigun SUV is likely to be powere by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine
  • The Taigun compact SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

Volkswagen India has officially teased the upcoming Taigun compact SUV, suggesting the launch is around the corner. The carmaker released a teaser video of the Taigun on its official social media account. The SUV has been listed on VW's official India website for collecting online enquiries. Specifically designed for the Indian market, the SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in February. It will be based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which will also be used on VW Group's upcoming models, such as the production version of Skoda's Vision-IN concept.

This all-new product from Volkswagen will be slightly inspired by the T-Cross that is already on sale in the international markets. It will flaunt elements like wider grille with horizontal chrome slats and logo in the centre, horizontally positioned LED headlights with LED DRLs, muscular bonnet, neatly designed bumper, large intakes, fog lamps. The production version is expected to get sporty alloys, wheel arch cladding, roof rails and LED taillamps connected by a reflective strip and smoked details similar to the concept model. The rear profile will be underlined by a muscular rear bumper, faux diffuser, heavy chrome/silver details and matching side skirts.

On the inside, the SUV will feature dual-tone black and grey upholstery along with premium interior with body-coloured panels on the dashboard, centre console and doors. The SUV is expected to come equipped with an all-digital instrument console, bigger touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app-based connected features, flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control and more.

Newsbeep
q0c1lvi4

The Volkswagen Taigun will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform.

0 Comments

Mechanically, the soon-to-be-launched Taigun compact SUV will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine. The unit is likely to develop 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options could include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard along with an optional 7-speed DSG automatic. The company will not offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant of the SUV. When launched, it will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and the MG Hector.

Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

Expected Price
₹ 10 - 14 Lakh
Expected Launch
Mar 2021
SUV
Petrol
View Specification & Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
First Look Volkswagen Taigun
06:14
First Look Volkswagen Taigun
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Feb-20 08:17 AM IST
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
03:18
Audi A8L Launch, Skoda Vision IN Concept, Volkswagen Taigun
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Feb-20 11:37 PM IST
The much talked about Volkswagen Taigun
01:16
The much talked about Volkswagen Taigun
  • News
  • 05-Feb-14 10:41 PM IST
Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
Volkswagen Taigun Fontview
Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
Volkswagen Taigun Rearview
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
