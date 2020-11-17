Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website

The upcoming compact SUV, Volkswagen Taigun, has been listed on the company's official website, and VW has started collecting online enquiries for the SUV. It is expected to be launched sometime in 2021, but the fact the company has added it to its website indicates that the SUV could go on sale in India by early next year. The new VW Taigun is based on the company's MQB A0 IN platform, which has been specifically developed for the Indian market, and the same platform will underpin VW Group's upcoming models, like the production version of Skoda India's Vision-IN concept.

The Volkswagen Taigun will take some inspiration from the T-Cross that is sold in the global markets

While the Volkswagen Taigun will be an all-new product, it will take some inspiration from the T-Cross that is sold in the global markets. Elements like the muscular bonnet, horizontal headlights with LED unit and LED daytime running lamps, along with a wide grille with horizontal chrome slats and the VW logo at the centre. The pre-production concept showcased at the Auto Expo also came with an aggressive-looking bumper featuring lots of black elements, large intakes, silver/chrome details and foglamps. Based on the concept car, the production-spec Taigun is also likely to come with sporty alloys, wheel arch cladding, roof rails and LED taillamps connected by a reflective strip and smoked details. The SUV will also come with a muscular rear bumper with a faux diffuser and heavy chrome/silver details, and matching side skirts.

The Volkswagen Taigun boasts of simple lines, the cabin looks clutter free

The cabin of the concept vehicle came with premium interior with body-coloured panels on the dashboard, centre console and doors, along with dual-tone black and grey upholstery. The features list is likely to include an all-digital instrument console, large touchscreen infotainment system, fast-charging USB slots, and app-based connected features too among others. Other possible features include - a flat-bottom steering wheel, rear AC vents and automatic climate control.

Under the hood, the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun is expected to feature a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that will churn out 113 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include the 6-speed manual gearbox, and possibly a 7-speed DSG automatic. There won't be any all-wheel drive (AWD) variant of the Taigun. Upon launch, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and MG Hector.

