Volkswagen To Install Around 750 New Charging Points In Germany In 2021

Around 2,000 charging points are expected to be operational by the end of 2021, which is approximately 50 per cent more than the present charging stations.

Volkswagen aims to become climate neutral by 2050. expand View Photos
Volkswagen aims to become climate neutral by 2050.

Highlights

  • Around 750 new charging points to be installed in 2021
  • Over 1,200 charging points already in operation at German sites
  • VW Group intends to launch some 70 all-electric models by 2030
Tech News

As a part of its EV charging infrastructure development, Volkswagen will be installing around 750 new charging points at its German sites next year. It also includes the first High Power Charging stations with up to 300 kW power. Around 2,000 charging points are expected to be operational by the end of 2021, which is approximately 50 per cent more than the present charging stations. Currently, 1,200 charging points have been installed at Volkswagen's ten sites in Germany, of which a large share is publicly accessible.

bj1ld6u

Volkswagen engages in setting up fast-charging networks in Europe via IONITY

The largest charging park with 500 charging points is located in Wolfsburg. The carmaker has installed similar parks for electric vehicles in Hanover, Brunswick, Salzgitter, Kassel, Emden, Osnabruck, Zwickau, Chemnitz and Dresden. Despite coronavirus pandemic, the carmaker recorded over 50,000 charging operations at its sites in the last 12 months.

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for E-mobility, said, "As announced, 2020 marked the start of Volkswagen's major electric offensive. We successfully launched the ID.3, and are already following that up with the next model, the ID.4. Volkswagen is also making an important contribution to the urgently needed expansion of the charging infrastructure. We need significantly more charging points in Germany and Europe if electric vehicles are to establish themselves quickly. For that reason, all players from the fields of politics and industry must continue their efforts in the coming year."

Volkswagen also offers wallboxes, charging services and green power tariffs via its subsidiary Elli

As the brand is comprehensively committed to electrification, around 4000 charging points will be installed at the VW's sites by 2025. Moreover, the dealers are also expanding new charging options on a large scale, and soon every Volkswagen dealer in Germany will provide at least one AC charger with 11 kW power and one DC charger with 22 kW power.

Volkswagen was the first automaker to commit to the Paris Agreement. It aims to become climate neutral by 2050. As a part of its long-term planning for the next ten years, the VW Group intends to launch some 70 all-electric models by 2030, out of which around 20 are already in production and remaining 50 EVs will follow.

