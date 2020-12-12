Volkswagen Inaugurates R&D Center For E-Mobility In China

The Volkswagen Group in China has inaugurated a new Research & Development centre at the company's facilities in Hefei. At the same time, the joint venture JAC Volkswagen was renamed as Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Company Limited. With a 75 per cent stake in the joint venture, Volkswagen takes over management control at Volkswagen (Anhui). The company's future products will be based on the Group's Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB), with plans for a step-by-step expansion of local R&D competence in the localization of MEB-based derivatives, and the aim of capitalizing on global synergies. The first vehicle is expected to roll off the Anhui production line in 2023.

Volkswagen will speed up development cycles and allow for significantly faster time-to-market for new products.

Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of Volkswagen AG, said, “Volkswagen Anhui is a promise for stronger partnership and e-mobility power in China. Within the next three years, we can expect state-of-the-art MEB production, a new full-electric portfolio and technology solutions from its R&D center in Anhui. This year's investment of around one billion Euro accelerates the progress within the joint venture.”

In Hefei, research and development, quality assurance, simultaneous engineering and full capability pre-series manufacturing and testing will all be united in one facility, with integration across the industrial value chain. By combining these key functions and using the MEB platform, Volkswagen will speed up development cycles and allow for significantly faster time-to-market for new products. Volkswagen (Anhui) is now increasing local talent, the majority being in R&D, to number around 500 employees by 2025. The second phase of Volkswagen (Anhui)'s transformation will start in 2021, with the expansion of infrastructure and equipment for the production lines, plus the building of a battery workshop as well as a vehicle and component validation workshop. The full-scale factory for pure-electric vehicles, with a maximum production capacity of 350,000 units per annum, is due to be completed by the end of 2022, with the first model planned to go into series production in 2023.

The second phase of Volkswagen (Anhui)'s transformation will start in 2021

Volkswagen Group has invested around one billion Euros to increase its shareholding in Volkswagen (Anhui), formerly known as JAC Volkswagen, from 50 to 75 per cent. Also included in the investment is the acquisition of 50 per cent of JAG, the parent company of Volkswagen's joint venture partner JAC. With the closing of this transaction, Volkswagen now takes over management control at Volkswagen (Anhui). The joint venture will be fully consolidated in the Group's operating results.

