carandbike logo
search

Volkswagen Previews EV Sedan Project Trinity

By the planned start of series production in 2026, Trinity will already reach Level 2+ and be technically ready for Level 4.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
eye
0  Views
The project name Trinity is derived from the Latin -trinitas- and stands for the tri-unity. expand View Photos
The project name Trinity is derived from the Latin -trinitas- and stands for the tri-unity.

Volkswagen is giving a first design preview of Project Trinity which will be the company's electrically powered sedan. The company will build this car in Wolfsburg from 2026 and promises that it will set new standards in terms of range, charging speed and digitization – and will be able to drive highly automated according to Level 4.

The project name Trinity is derived from the Latin “trinitas” and stands for the tri-unity. Accordingly, Trinity stands for three crucial themes: a newly developed electronics platform with state-of-the-art software, the simplification of the supply structure, and fully networked and intelligent production at the main plant in Wolfsburg.

Also Read: Volkswagen Images ID.3 e-Convertible In Sketches​

In addition, Trinity will make autonomous driving in the volume segment possible for many people. By the planned start of series production in 2026, Trinity will already reach Level 2+ and be technically ready for Level 4.

With the production of the series version, the Wolfsburg plant will become a showcase for state-of-the-art, intelligent and fully networked production processes

Newsbeep
qs8gro6

The company will build this car in Wolfsburg from 2026

Future vehicle models such as Trinity will be produced with considerably fewer variants, and the hardware will be largely standardized. The cars will then have virtually everything on board and customers will be able to activate desired functions “on demand” at any time via the digital ecosystem in the car. This will significantly reduce complexity in production.

0 Comments

By developing the automobile into a software-based product, Volkswagen is creating the conditions for new, data-based business models. Entry barriers to individual mobility are to be lowered while at the same time offering even more attractive usage packages. Volkswagen intends to generate additional revenue in the usage phase – for charging and energy services, for software-based functions that customers can book as needed, or for automated driving.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Volkswagen Cars

  • Polo Gt Headlight
    Polo Gt Headlight
  • Polo Gt Alloywheel
    Polo Gt Alloywheel
  • Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
    Polo Gtsport Foil Gallery Copy
  • Volkswagen Polo Alloy
    Volkswagen Polo Alloy
  • Volkswagen Polo Grill
    Volkswagen Polo Grill
  • Volkswagen Polo Headlight
    Volkswagen Polo Headlight
  • Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
    Vw Polo Gti Front Profile
  • Vw Polo Gti Side
    Vw Polo Gti Side
  • Vw Polo Gti Rear
    Vw Polo Gti Rear
  • Jetta Front 3 4th View
    Jetta Front 3 4th View
  • Jetta Grille
    Jetta Grille
  • Jetta Headlight
    Jetta Headlight
  • Volkswagen Beetle Front View
    Volkswagen Beetle Front View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear View
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
    Volkswagen Beetle Rear Profile
  • Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
    Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
  • Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
    Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
  • Volkswagen T Roc Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Look
  • Volkswagen Vento Indicator
    Volkswagen Vento Indicator
  • Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
    Volkswagen Vento Alloywheels
  • Volkswagen Vento Grill
    Volkswagen Vento Grill
  • Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
    Volkswagne Tiguan Front Profile
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Front 3 4th View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
    Volkswagen Tiguan Climb Side View
  • Passat Side Profile View
    Passat Side Profile View
  • Passat Front Grille View
    Passat Front Grille View
  • Passat Rear Side View
    Passat Rear Side View
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Headlight
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
    Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Bootspace
x
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Certain Driving License And Registration Related Services Can Now Be Availed Online
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
Government Makes Dual Airbags Mandatory For Vehicles
2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon
2021 TVS Star City Plus Teased; To Be Launched Soon
Ferrari To Make Return To Le Mans, Announces Its Next HyperCar For 2023 
Ferrari To Make Return To Le Mans, Announces Its Next HyperCar For 2023 
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities