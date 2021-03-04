carandbike logo
Volkswagen Images ID.3 e-Convertible In Sketches

If greenlit, the Volkswagen ID.3 Convertible will be the brand's first all-electric open-top offering and will share its underpinnings and equipment with the ID.3 hard-top currently on sale in Europe.

Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Volkswagen ID.3 Convertible is still under contemplation and is yet to get the go-ahead expand View Photos
The Volkswagen ID.3 Convertible is still under contemplation and is yet to get the go-ahead

The Volkswagen ID.3 is the brand's new electric vehicle for the city and it just might get a convertible version in the future. The idea was hinted at by Herbert Diess - CEO, VW Group, with sketches of the ID.3 Convertible posted on social media. The company was assessing the response to the sketch online, calling it an 'e-convertible'. If the project is greenlit, the ID.3 Convertible will become the brand's first all-electric open-top offering.

The Volkswagen ID.3 is based on the brand's electrified MEB platform that will underpin a number of cars under the VW umbrella across several body styles. It's safe to say that the convertible version would be an extension of the car on sale today and is likely to arrive with the facelifted ID.3 that is scheduled n 2023. It's unclear at the moment if the idea is just on paper of Volkswagen has explored the engineering of the project.

0qico53

The Volkswagen ID.3 Convertible could see a lower range compared to the hard-top version due to the higher kerb weight

That said, the Volkswagen ID.3 Convertible certainly looks promising. The model loses its rear doors, while the rear-end has been redesigned to give it a more prominent look over the existing version of the ID.3. Barring the missing roof, the ID.3 Convertible very much looks identical to the model on sale and looks nice. With respect to the powertrain, the model is likely to use the same 150 kW electric motor that produces about 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque. The hard-top version promises a range of 420 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

6v1red4s

The Volkswagen ID.3 is currently on sale in Europe

When it comes to feasibility, it needs to be seen what kind of limitations will the automaker face. Usually, convertibles are heavier than hard-top vehicles and that could impact the range of the ID.3 Convertible. Interestingly, there aren't many electric convertibles to compare the ID.3 with, to understand how the segment has performed in the past. Globally, the popularity of convertibles has seen a dip in recent times. Barring the T-Roc Cabriolet, there aren't any other open-top models in the brand's line-up.

0 Comments

