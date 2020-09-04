Williams Family To Leave F1 after 40 Years With Dorilton Capital Purchase Post Monza

The Williams family is stepping away from Formula 1 as they hand over the reins of their storied team to Dorilton Capital after the Italian GP in Monza. Considered to be one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport, Williams' performance has been on the wane for a decade. It hasn't won a Grand Prix since 2012 and has been the weakest team on the grid for last two years now. The Williams team which was principled by Claire Williams, was co-founded by her father Sir Frank Williams and Sir Patrick Head, the legendary F1 designer. Under Head, more legends were born like Adrian Newey ,while Sir Frank has been a pivotal figure in the development of the sport even after his life-changing accident in the 80s which saddled him on a wheelchair in perpetuity.

The Williams team is the third most successful team in the history of F1

Claire Williams who will be stepping down as deputy team principal was the only female team boss in the male-dominated sport. Sir Frank Williams who is 78 years old will also be leaving the team who effectively ran the British-based team. The family departs with a history of 739 races, with 114 wins and 128 pole positions. They are currently the third-longest standing team in the history of the series.

"We have been in this sport for more than four decades. We are incredibly proud of our track record and the legacy we leave behind", Claire Williams said in a statement "We have always been in it for the love of it, for the pure pleasure of going motor racing," she added.



Some of the biggest names the sport has seen have driven for the team. Alain Prost, Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna, Jenson Button and Damon Hill are amongst an elite list of Formula 1 world champions who have driven for the team. British world champions Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill helped them become a household name across Britain. Jacques Villeneuve was the last world champion from the Williams stable who won the world title in 1997 fending off the likes of Michael Schumacher and Mika Hakkinen.

Ayrton Senna famously made move to Williams in 1994 from his fabled stint at McLaren. Unfortunately, Senna met his end in the San Marino GP driving the Williams after a crash at the Tamarillo corner. The team's last win under the family's charge came in Spain by Pastor Maldonado.

Clair Williams was the only female team principal in F1

Dorilton Capital had offered Claire Williams to stay on, however, the family has decided to move on, especially after the business of Formula 1 has become even more challenging thanks to the COVID19 pandemic.



"We are greatly appreciative of Dorilton's encouragement to continue, but in them, we know the team will be in good hands and the Williams name will live on, she said. This may be the end of an era for Williams as a family-run team, but it is the beginning of a new era for Williams Racing and we wish them much success in the future," said the family.

As a part of the deal, the team has retained the storied Williams name and will get access to more cash which will broaden its horizons in the future with major regulation changes and cost caps kicking in by 2022.

