  • Home
  • News
  • With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim At Europe's Urban Markets

With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim At Europe's Urban Markets

The CT-2, which is already approved for use in the European Union and Britain, has a range of 180 kilometers (112 miles) and is 1 meter (3.28 ft) wide in "city mode."
authorBy Reuters
30-Jan-23 12:52 PM IST
With Tiny EV, City Transformer Takes Aim At Europe's Urban Markets banner

Israeli electric vehicle (EV) startup City Transformer aims to launch production of its small urban CT-2 model in Western Europe by the end of 2024 and will soon launch a Series B funding round to raise $50 million, the company said on Monday.

Chief Executive Asaf Formoza told Reuters the company, which has so far raised $20 million, has selected a factory in Western Europe where it will have initial annual production of 15,000 vehicles, but cannot disclose its location yet.

The additional funds the startup is raising should help speed up series production, Formoza added.

The CT-2, which is already approved for use in the European Union and Britain, has a range of 180 kilometers (112 miles) and is 1 meter (3.28 ft) wide in "city mode." This makes it narrow enough for four of them to fit into a conventional car's parking spot, Formoza said.

But the EV's wheel base expands to 1.4 meters for "performance mode," which doubles its top speed to 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour.

The EV can fit two people sitting in tandem, or could be used for last-mile delivery or other businesses, the company said.

The CT-2 weighs in at 450 kilograms (0.5 ton), or less than the battery in a Tesla Model 3.

"Is there a reason a person like you or me needs to maneuver in the city in a two-ton car and 600 kilograms of battery?" Formoza said.

The CT-2 will cost 16,000 euros ($17,400) before taxes and Formoza said major carmakers have created space for startups like City Transformer by shifting away from smaller cars.

"The B (small car) segment is vanishing because carmakers make more on SUVs, so there's going to be a huge void that us and others will look to fill," he said.

City Transformer is lobbying the EU for subsidies for smaller EVs like the CT-2 that are currently available for larger models, Formoza added.

($1 = 0.9203 euro)

 

(Reporting by Nick Carey in London; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Plans To Launch 6 EVs In India By FY2030
Maruti Suzuki Plans To Launch 6 EVs In India By FY2030
5 hours ago
India's EV Dawn Fans Expectations Fuel Demand May Peak Early
India's EV Dawn Fans Expectations Fuel Demand May Peak Early
12 hours ago
Auto Lobby Urges Spain To Speed Up Vehicle Electrification As Sales Lag
Auto Lobby Urges Spain To Speed Up Vehicle Electrification As Sales Lag
4 days ago
Electric Mobility Platform eBikeGo Enters Electric Bicycle Space With The Transil e1
Electric Mobility Platform eBikeGo Enters Electric Bicycle Space With The Transil e1
4 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
75,000 km | Diesel | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
30,000 km | Diesel | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
6,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line