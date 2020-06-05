New Cars and Bikes in India

World Environment Day 2020: Future Of Electric Two-Wheelers In India

While India may be the world's largest two-wheeler market, the future of the electric two-wheeler industry may still be in a nascent stage.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The electric two-wheeler industry is poised to grow rapidly over the next decade

Highlights

  • More than 97 per cent of EVs in India are electric two-wheelers
  • Electric two-wheeler industry poised to grow exponentially
  • Low running costs, focus on personal mobility to boost EV sales

In 2017, India achieved a new milestone, overtaking China to become the world's largest two-wheeler markets. The growth is primarily attributed to a gradual uptrend in India, while China's two-wheeler sales have been on the decline over the past few years. The downtrend in China is also partly due to the ban on motorcycles with internal combustion engines in many urban areas of China. While India may be the world's largest two-wheeler market, on this World Environment Day, we take a look at the possibility of greener technology for the Indian two-wheeler industry; more specifically, the future of the electric two-wheeler industry.

Also Read: Top Tips To Save Fuel On A Two-Wheeler

njv5lccs

Ather Energy has set a benchmark for made-in-India electric scooters

Consider these statistics; in 2019-20 total electric vehicle sales in India stood at 1.56 lakh units, and of this number a whopping 1.52 lakh units, or 97.43 per cent of EV sales accounted for electric two-wheelers, according to data released by Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV). A year ago, the corresponding sales of electric two-wheelers was 1.26 lakh. In fact, according to SMEV, the electric two-wheeler segment drives the growth of the EV industry in India, with 97 per cent of those electric two-wheeler sales coming from electric scooters alone. Even as conventional internal combustion engines become more expensive, as the industry moves to more efficient and green technology, with tightening emission regulations, the price tag of a conventional scooter or motorcycle has also gone up, particularly in the post BS6 (Bharat Stage VI) era.

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Unveiled

a2b4p2lo

Bajaj Auto Limited has re-entered the scooter segment, and revived an old name with the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter

Investments in technology, like introduction of fuel injection in almost all two-wheelers have led to an average of 8-10 per cent price hike across manufacturers and models. At the same time, rising fuel prices will also hit the conventional two-wheeler consumer, already reeling under a weak economy, and the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. Under the circumstances, inexpensive two-wheelers, most of them electric, may well create headlines in price-sensitive markets like India over the next decade.

Also Read: Top 5 Green Cars On Sale In India

651v7dso

The TVS iQube is a well-proportioned electric scooter, and has a neat and handsome design

Start-up electric two-wheeler brands like Ather Energy, Revolt Intellicorp and Okinawa have established themselves as well-known electric two-wheeler names in the industry, along with established names like Hero Electric. Ather Energy has established itself as a manufacturer of high-quality electric scooters, creating a sort of benchmark with the Ather 450 and Ather 450X electric scooters. Other players like Ampere Vehicles, owned by engineering giant Greaves Cotton, and new start-ups like Gurugram-based Evolet India and others are also making their presence felt with a robust product plan to take on the growth in the electric two-wheeler industry.

Also Read: Evolet Launches Electric Two-Wheelers In India

emflux one

The Emflux One is an electric sportbike with performance said to be comparable to 600 cc supersport bikes

There are other players, names which will usher in a completely new breed of premium electric motorcycles. Tork Motorcycles, Ultraviolette Automotive and Emflux Motors are names which are likely to introduce a whole new breed of electric motorcycles, which will be desirable, performance-oriented and will likely make the base for the coming of the performance electric motorcycle in India. Smaller players in the electric mobility space will also share the industry space, offering more affordable, and commuter-oriented electric scooters and e-bikes. While the EV industry is poised to grow exponentially over the next decade, questions remain over public charging infrastructure and range anxiety. But there seem to be solutions in sight, as mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers also jump on the electric two-wheeler bandwagon.

Also Read: Ampere Reo Elite Scooter Launched In India

tork motorcycles t6x

Tork Motorcycles is expected to launch the T6X electric motorcycle

TVS Motor Company's iQube electric scooter will offer charging infrastructure at TVS service centres, and Ather Energy has its own dedicated Ather Grid network in the cities the company currently operates in. Bajaj Auto has once again re-entered the scooter segment with the new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter, and Hero MotoCorp, which already owns stake in Ather Energy, is expected to launch its first electric scooter as well.

Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Review

0 Comments

A decade ago, India's electric two-wheeler industry may have been perceived as a distant dream. But with rapid strides into developing technology and products designed and developed indigenously, the industry is poised to take on a quantum leap in growth. This will likely get a further impetus in the post-COVID world, when personal mobility will once again take precedence over public transport, and the low costs of running an electric two-wheeler, without exposure to fuel stations, will likely tip the scales in favour of EVS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
19%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
23%
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In USA
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Prices Hiked By Rs. 910
BS6 TVS NTorq 125 Prices Hiked By Rs. 910
Select your City
or select from popular cities