WWDC 2020: Apple CarPlay Receives Minor Updates & New EV Routing Feature

The 2020 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) was held on Monday and saw the company announce some major updates for its devices and operating systems. In addition to iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and watch OS7, the tech giant has announced updates for Apple CarPlay as well. Now, for those who were looking forward to a more dramatic update on the in-car infotainment system, you will have to wait a little longer. The latest update brings some minor, yet usable new features to CarPlay that users will appreciate.

EV Routing will be able to calculate the route while incorporating the user's EV range and charging points

Apple CarPlay now comes with custom wallpapers as a part of the update, while navigation now gets three new categories - parking, food ordering and EV Routing. The last feature is certainly a big plus for electric car users and is part of the update to Apple Maps under iOS 14. The new EV Routing feature for electric car owners will take into consideration your vehicle's range and will calculate the route taking into account the compatible charging points. Apple Maps also gets cycling as a new transport choice.

Apple Maps will be able to tell you which electric car you are driving and what the average range is for the same will be. However, it's not clear at the moment as to how many electric cars will be compatible with Apple's EV Routing feature. The tech company is working with BMW and Ford though, and we could see the feature rollout on cars from these automakers first. It is likely that the upcoming Ford Mustang Mach-E - the brand's first all-electric EV - will get the feature upon launch. The new Mach-E goes on sale in the US later this year.

Apple Maps also gets Cycling as a new transport option

Apple CarPlay was introduced as early as 2013 at WWDC and was originally called iOS in the Car. It was at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show though that the infotainment feature was rechristened as Apple CarPlay debuting with Ferrari. It has since then become one of the must-have features on new cars, premium and mass alike, along with Google's in-car interface - Android Auto. However, Android Auto does come with better innovations in comparison.

