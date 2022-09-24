2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Review: Still The Most Comfortable SUV?

This is the new Citroen C5 Aircross. Okay, it’s not new, but is a facelift instead. Citroen has updated its family SUV to a mid-cycle nip & tuck without altering the mechanics of the car. If it ain't broke, don't fix it, right? In its 2022 avatar, the French carmaker has attempted to elevate the premium quotient of the SUV, in a segment that is dominated by the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and even the Volkswagen Tiguan. We got to spend a brief period with the premium mid-size SUV to understand if the visual treats are enough for it to make big this time around.

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross reignites its rivalry with the Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, and even the Volkswagen Tiguan in India.

Exterior

The Citroen C5 Aircross was always a quirky-looking car; it's handsome but quirky. And that’s what worked for the company in the first place, as the distinct styling is very specific to the brand. Even with the facelift, Citroen hasn’t played around too much with that formula. However, significant changes to the car’s metal panels further sharpen its looks. The layered split-headlamp look of the pre-facelift model is replaced with a cleaner design for the single-piece wrap-around headlamps that diverge at the outer edges. The two sets of LED DRLs align with the grille, adding extra head-turning appeal, while the double Chevron logo remains unmoved from the centre. The bumpers and skid plates receive a neat update.

1. A large portion of the changes are at the front of the C5 Aircross. 2. The layered split-headlamp look of the pre-facelift model is replaced with a cleaner design. 3. The 18-inch alloy wheels get a new design. 4. Even the tail lamps receive a redesigned motif.

The central air intake is narrower than before, while the deep sets on the sides are said to improve the aerodynamics of the premium SUV. And those are pretty much the major changes at the front section. Moving to the profile, apart from a new design for the 18-inch alloy wheels, the car pretty much retains all the trademark styling elements from the outgoing version. The same is the case at the rear, albeit for the rectangular lighting elements and a darkened finish on the tail lamps.

The revisions for 2022 are largely inspired by the Citroen C5 X.

Tech & Interior

While the enhancements add more depth to the exterior, it’s the inside where you will notice the biggest changes. The smaller 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen has been replaced by a larger, free-standing 10-inch unit. We had no complaints about its operations the last time, and that sentiment hasn’t changed with this one either. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are pretty much a standard fitment with all Citroen cars in India. The operation is also seamless to use, just like before. The system is coupled to a six-speaker sound system with a lively mid-bass. The touch-based shortcut keys for the infotainment system have been retained, but they now sit below the air-con vents. The centre console receives a subtle tweak as it now houses a new toggle-style gear selector instead of the traditional gear lever.

1. The dashboard has been overhauled. 2. At its centre, there’s a new, larger infotainment screen. 3. A new, smaller gear selector makes it seem a little less cluttered. 4. Drive modes can now be toggled via a rectangular button.

Even the circular dial for the drive modes on the centre console has been replaced by a new rectangular button. As before, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is also equipped with three individual sliding, reclining, and retractable seats in the second row that enhance the sense of comfort. The seats are well-bolstered with high-density foam-tipped with soft foam, making them quite comfortable. There's new upholstery for the seats, armrests, and centre console that's a mix of leather and fabric finished in shades of black and grey.

1. The seats are well-bolstered with high-density foam-tipped with soft foam, making them quite comfortable. 2. Rear passengers can easily adjust the driver's seat. 3. Citroen's fantastic Advanced Comfort seats are supportive in all the right places. 4. Panoramic sunroof adds to the roominess in the cabin.

The cargo space is generous too. In fact, it is the largest in the class at 580 litres with the second row pushed back. Slide that row forward and you get 720 litres. And fold the row down and it is a massive 1,630 litres.

The individual sliding seats in the rear allow you to focus on rear-passenger space or boot capacity.

Engine & Transmission

While the exterior and interior have been under the knife, the mechanical bits have been left entirely unchanged. The SUV continues to employ the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops the same 174 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 400 Nm @ 2000 rpm paired with the 8-speed automatic unit.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Shine Dual Tone

Engine 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel Power 174 bhp @ 3,750 rpm Torque 400 Nm @ 2,000 rpm Transmission 8-speed torque convertor Fuel Efficiency 17.5 kmpl

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross continues to claim the status of the best-claimed mileage in the segment with a figure of 17.5 kmpl. And there’s barely any difference with how the car drives as well, with the comfort quotient well intact.

Ride & Handling

And since there’s no change to the heart, driving dynamics and the ride quality of the car remain identical to the outgoing model. It still glides along comfortably on the road with its progressive hydraulic cushion suspension and doesn’t fail to impress us, again, with its sublime ride comfort. The light steering makes the drive even more comfortable in the city. However, the dull feedback at higher speeds sadly hasn’t gone away.

The dynamics remain better suited to urban motoring and a relaxed approach.

The NVH levels are also pretty much the same as before. The diesel engine has a consistent, linear power delivery and is best appreciated when driven in a relaxed manner. Even the torque converter gearbox is a decent unit, which holds on to the gears while accelerating. You also get- Eco and Sport modes. The brakes still have a potent bite and offer a good feel too. The C5 Aircross also gets traction modes for snow, sand, standard, and all-terrain.

Multiple drive models and traction modes help in better control over the car in tricky situations.

Pricing & Trims

The 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross comes in a single, fully loaded Shine trim, which means the entry-level Feel trim that was available with the pre-facelift model is no longer on offer. Evidently, the price has also gone up by a whopping Rs. 2.89 lakh compared to the pre-facelift model, as it is now priced at Rs. 36.67 lakh (ex-showroom). When compared to the top-spec versions of the Hyundai Tucson and the Jeep Compass, the 2022 C5 Aircross is pricier by Rs. 2.13 lakh and Rs. 4.45 lakh, respectively. Yes, it is that expensive.

Model 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Hyundai Tucson Jeep Compass Volkswagen Tiguan Petrol Prices NA Rs. 27.70 lakh- Rs. 30.32 lakh Rs. 19.27 lakh- Rs. 27.82 lakh Rs. 32.27 lakh Diesel Prices Rs. 36.67 lakh Rs. 30.20 lakh – Rs. 34.54 lakh Rs. 20.87 lakh – Rs. 32.22 lakh NA

Do note that the Volkswagen Tiguan comes with a single, fully loaded petrol version, and even that is more affordable by Rs. 4.40 lakh. While the Citroen C5 Aircross has only one variant to choose from, the new Hyundai Tucson offers five diesel trims apart from three petrol trims, while the Compass has seven diesel trims, including the Trailhawk version. This number further increases to 12 thanks to the petrol versions. Then there are also the special editions, but we aren’t counting those.

Verdict

Let’s get to the point then. Yes, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross is an expensive proposition, and despite its high sticker price, it seems to have enough to almost justify the premium. But its limited sales and service network seems to work against a product which has few negatives. Despite these factors, the C5 Aircross is larger inside and out, than its rivals, and is even striking to look at.

With its alert drivetrain, paired with high levels of comfort, the Citroen C5 Aircross seems worth the big bucks it demands. Combine this with the lively ride, handling and the long list of features, the Citroen C5 Aircross continues to offer something different, and a well-rounded product as a premium compact SUV.