2022 Toyota Glanza Review: Upping The Stakes

The Toyota Glanza is possibly the most popular product to come out of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. And it proved its mettle by making more than 65,000 deliveries of the car, especially to a younger audience from Tier II and Tier III markets since its launch in 2019. For 2022, the company has introduced a refreshed Glanza, in time with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, but this time around, the company has reworked elements of the car to make it look more like a Toyota, rather than a Maruti Suzuki, certainly upping the stakes in the already congested premium hatchback space. We have the car with us today to check everything that is new, and improved than the previous version, and if it makes sense to buy once.

The designers took notice and experimented a bit with the exterior design of the car, especially the fascia, and the result speaks.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Design

We had our complaints with the way the previous Glanza looked. It imitated the Baleno to a large extent and barely had a charm of its own. The designers took notice and experimented a bit with the exterior design of the car, especially the fascia, and the result speaks. The Glanza now gets a slimmer grille design that sits well with its Toyota heritage. The company has also worked on the front bumpers with a reprofiled design that has faux carbon fibre inlays while the new headlights with the L-shaped Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) are different and quite unique. But that's where most variances end, as the profile and the rear, are largely identical to the Baleno. The Toyota wheel cap on the 16-inch alloys is the only giveaway here.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Dimension In mm Length 3,990 mm Width 1,745 mm Height 1,500 mm Wheelbase 2,520 mm Ground Clearance 170 mm Boot space 318-litre

The back, albeit with the Toyota and Glanza badges, everything else from the LED taillamps to the rear bumper to the position of the boot lid is based on the 2022 Baleno. The 318-litre luggage space is also alike. Overall, we like what Toyota has done with the front, and could even go to the extent to say that the Glanza is a better-looking option when compared with the 2022 Baleno, even though we would've loved fresher elements that were typical to Toyota.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Tech and Interior

Toyota's designers have limited their inputs to the exterior and haven't gone out of their ways to alter the overall design of the cabin. Most of the elements on the 2022 Glanza are sourced from the 2022 Baleno, but strangely, it works unusually well together. For the cabin, Toyota has gone with the Black & Beige treatment and is nicely done on the dashboard, door cards, and seats. The quality feels at par with the other premium cars in the segment, if not better. There are no soft-touch materials on offer, but it still has a premium feel to it thanks to the superior plastic quality used. The air-con vents and the leatherette-wrapped steering give an upmarket sense and don't lack anything. Then there's the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, but this is only with the V variant, while the G trim gets a smaller 7-inch touchscreen. Base trims miss out on either.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

However, this unit is quite responsive to touch and is aesthetically pleasing. Both systems are synced with Toyota i-Connect and respond to “Hello Google” and “Hey Siri”. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are limited to the top-spec only. The Heads-Up-Display is a new addition and we've also seen it on the 2022 Baleno, and so is the 360-degree camera with four parking sensors. The seats offer great comfort and are sculpted in a way to offer a good amount of under-thigh and back support even for passengers with a similar frame as mine.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

The rear seat continues to offer ample room for knees, but it becomes slightly constricted for the head, especially for taller folks. You also get rear AC vents and two USB ports – a standard one and a Type C.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Engine

Things have been upgraded under the hood and for good mind you! The 2022 Toyota Glanza comes with a single new powertrain- a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated K12N engine, ditching the mild-hybrid system while retaining the engine stop-start functionality tuned to improve efficiency.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

This engine develops 90 bhp @6,000 rpm and 113 Nm @4,400 rpm, paired with a new 5-speed AMT unit that helps lower emissions. But how does all this translate to better performance, or even improved ride & handling on the 2022 Toyota Glanza as the company claims?

Performance

The new engine is keen, but not as free-revving as the K12B unit, certainly not what we expected from this unit. However, it will get you off the line without reluctance but the run-up to the 2,000 rpm isn't the most pleasing. Things even out once you push it past 4,000 rpm mark, but we would suggest keeping the revs at the higher spectrum to really get anything out of this engine, particularly on highways. For driving in the city, a gentle tap on the throttle keeps things moving.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

The refinement level on the 2022 Glanza is pretty good, and Toyota has done a respectable job on keeping the cabin noise to the minimum, although some noise does seep in, but isn't a huge let-down. The new automatic unit is certainly a welcome addition, replacing the outdated CVT unit. It does allow some respite in terms of smoothness compared to other AMTs but lacks the finesse. At lower revs though, there is a perceptible hesitancy in changing gears between the 1st till the 3rd, but it can be somewhat negated with the help of manual mode operated via the lever.

Fuel Efficiency

A lot more has changed though. The weight has gone up significantly and is now almost 60-70 kgs heavier than the previous model mainly because of the change in panels, a new suspension set-up, and newer brakes. Along with the new gearbox, the car is also now tuned for delivering high fuel efficiency, and the AMT does just that. The claimed return of as high as 22.94 kmpl here is an improvement from the 19.56 kmpl offered by the previous CVT version. The strong mid-range on the Glanza is very evident but it takes time to get used to the fact that the car is tuned for higher efficiency and a comfortable drive rather than a sporty and spirited one.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Ride & Handling

Along with all the updates on the 2022 Toyota Glanza, the car also sits on a new suspension, and the result is evident with an improved ride quality that is inclined to comfort. It does well in preventing any discomfort to the occupants and soaks up most bumps, and undulations despite varying speeds.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

At high speeds, the 2022 Glanza remains pliant with a certain level of composure. Handling is also improved with a recalibrated steering and is balanced nicely. It turns quickly and even centres with urgency, perfect for maneuvering in tight spaces. In a straight line or on highways, we experienced some slack. But the car weighs up well enough for a quick lane change, with a forgivable body roll.

Safety

The 2022 Toyota Glanza is not yet crash-tested by Global NCAP, and neither is the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, yet both cars comply with the latest Indian crash test norms. Built on Maruti's Heartech platform, we expect a certain level of shelter from the high strength and ultra-high-strength steel as well as the 6-airbags on Glanza's G and V trims, while the Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), and Hill Hold Control come only with select variants. Then, there's Toyota i-Connect, which offers more than 45 features, making your life simpler.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Prices & Verdict

Toyota played it safe by advertising the Glanza as a car for the millennials and young buyers, rather than as a premium & aspirational car such as its spiritual sibling. It has many aspects working for it, and the robust sales only add to it. The nimble handling is more than adequate for daily city usage and is also equipped for a weekend getaway thanks to the ample boot space coupled with the high fuel efficiency figures. Furthermore, priced between Rs. 6.53 lakh to Rs. 9.91 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), for the 7 trims it offers in both manual and automatic options, makes a strong case for the Glanza.

Photo Credit: Apoorv Choudhary

Model Petrol MT Petrol AT 2022 Toyota Glanza Rs. 6.53 lakh - Rs. 9.41 lakh Rs. 7.93 lakh- Rs. 9.91 lakh 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rs. 6.49 lakh- Rs. 9.21 lakh Rs. 7.83 lakh- Rs. 9.71 lakh Hyundai i20 Rs. 7.03 lakh - Rs. 10.20 lakh Rs. 8.95 lakh- Rs. 11.53 lakh Tata Altroz Rs. 6.19 lakh - Rs. 8.94 lakh Rs. 8.24 lakh- Rs. 9.99 lakh

But then again, it is marginally expensive to the 2022 Baleno but remains more affordable than the Hyundai i20. Combine that with Toyota's reliable aftersales service and the Glanza certainly makes for a smart choice for anyone looking out for a premium hatchback in this price range, even with the manual version. Unless you are looking for something sporty, then there are other options in the segment itself.