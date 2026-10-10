2026 Honda Elevate Review: This Facelift Fixes The Gaps, But...
- The new Honda Elevate gets styling updates and more creature comforts
- The Elevate now offers 360-view cameras, and segment-first rear ventilated seats
- Honda has made no changes to the engine but had improved the NVH levels
The Honda Elevate has received its first major update since its launch in 2023. The facelift brings a refreshed design, a more feature-rich cabin and several additions that address some of the SUV's key shortcomings. However, Honda has retained the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the six-speed manual and CVT gearbox options.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh
However, the bigger question is whether these updates are enough to make it a more compelling choice in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. Especially with rivals like the new Kia Seltos and Renault Duster, or the ageing, yet still dominating Hyundai Creta. Let’s find out.
Design: Familiar, But Improved
In terms of size, the Honda Elevate retains its proportions, but the facelift adds a new character to its looks. The new grille has a busier design, and you now have an LED strip that connects the L-shaped DRL. It’s not a single connected line, but somehow it works. The Honda logo too has been moved up onto the edge of the bonnet, and it looks much nicer this way.
Honda continues to offer the same 17-inch alloys as before, but the agenda here was also to give the Elevate a more premium look. So, the more plasticky black elements have been replaced by either glossy black elements or body-colour panels. And talking about colours, you now get a new Nordic Forest Pearl colour, which looks unique. Yes, a dual-tone option with a black roof is available. The one I drove though, was the new Crystal Black Pearl shade.
Also Read: Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained
Cabin And Features: Addressing The Missing Bits
Now, the tan-and-black interior has been replaced with a new revised dual-tone ivory-and-black theme. Now, the latter was offered as an option in certain variants of the outgoing Elevate as well, however, it has n been uplifted.
There are additional soft-touch panels, ambient lighting, and updated decorative elements, which elevate the premium quotient of the SUV. However, the more important changes are to the equipment list.
The Elevate now gets power-adjustable front seats - 8-way adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the co-driver. And yes, Honda is now finally offering you ventilated seats as well. However, it has certainly one-upped the competition by offering ventilation not just up front, but with the rear seats as well. In fact, the Elevate is the first SUV in the segment to get this feature.
Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Now, unlike most brands that offer only back ventilation in cooled rear seats, the Elevate also cools your bottom. In fact, during our experience, I felt like the rear seat ventilation was much more powerful than the front. This means the SUV will be more appealing for buyers who frequently travel with family or use a chauffeur.
Is there something missing? Well yes. Honda is still offering you a single-pane sunroof whereas almost every other rival in the segment is equipped with a panoramic unit. Also, you still don’t get rear sun blinds, which again is a big miss in my books.
Tech & Safety
Honda hasn’t made any changes to the 10.25-inch touchscreen, which continues to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s a smooth, easy-to-use system, so there’s little to complain about. It does get a few minor software updates, while the driver’s instrument cluster remains unchanged.
You now get a PM2.5 air-quality display with an air-cleaning function, along with USB Type-C charging ports that support fast charging.
However, the biggest upgrade for me is the addition of a 360-degree camera. It’s a significant improvement over the old rear-view camera and should make parking in tight spaces much easier. The facelift also gets front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and rear disc brakes, making the safety and convenience package more comprehensive.
Also Read: New Honda Elevate: Five Changes The Facelift Brings Over The Outgoing Model
Honda continues to offer Level 2 ADAS as part of its Honda Sensing suite, so the driver-assistance features remain part of the package as well. You continue to get features such as collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and road-departure mitigation. CVT variants also get Low Speed Follow, which can help in slow-moving traffic.
Engine And Gearbox: No Mechanical Changes
Now, if you were hoping for a strong-hybrid Elevate or perhaps a turbo-petrol engine, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but Honda offers neither with this facelift. The SUV continues with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic, with paddle shifters available on the latter.
While there are no mechanical changes, Honda has worked on improving the Elevate’s NVH levels. This includes additional sound-damping material to reduce engine noise and vibrations. And yes, the difference is noticeable inside the cabin, which is now quieter and more pleasant to spend time in.
As for drivability, there are no changes. The engine delivers relaxed performance in everyday driving, with power building as you climb up the rev range. The CVT is smooth and works well in city traffic, delivering linear acceleration without the shift shocks of a conventional automatic.
However, push the engine hard and the familiar CVT behaviour becomes evident, with engine revs rising noticeably under acceleration. The paddle shifters offer some control over the simulated gear ratios, but for everyday driving, the CVT is best left in Drive.
Price And Verdict: Better Equipped, But Still Familiar
The facelifted Honda Elevate is priced from Rs. 11.80 lakh, going up to Rs. 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). While the entry-level price remains unchanged, several higher variants command a premium over their predecessors. However, considering the added features, the price increase is largely justified.
Features such as rear-seat ventilation, powered front seats and a 360-degree camera address genuine everyday needs, making this a more meaningful update than a cosmetic facelift. The unchanged engine lineup, however, means the Elevate still misses out on a turbo-petrol or strong-hybrid option for buyers looking for better performance or greater efficiency.
That said, the Elevate continues to make a case for itself with its practicality, comfort and value. It may not be the most exciting SUV to drive, but the facelift makes it a more well-rounded package, particularly for family buyers who prioritise everyday usability over outright performance.
Photos: Arvind Salhan
Seshan Vijayraghvan is among those who chose to be an automotive journalist just for the pleasure of getting their hands on all the awesome 4-wheeled and 2-wheeled machines that comes their way. A writer by day and a reader by night, this South-Indian Mumbaikar's love for cars and bikes is as strong as his beloved filter coffee. His current desire is to procure a mint-condition Premier Padmini and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.Read all latest news and reviews from Seshan Vijayraghvan →
Related News
Learn more about Honda Elevate
Popular Honda Models
- Honda
ElevateEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.81 - 16.98 Lakh
- Honda
CityEx-Showroom Price₹ 12 - 17.44 Lakh
- Honda
AmazeEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.98 - 12.38 Lakh
- Honda
2025 AmazeEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.59 - 10 Lakh
- Honda
City Hybrid eHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 12 - 21.08 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Porsche Mission S Concept Teased Ahead Of October 15 DebutPorsche will unveil the Mission S Concept on October 15, previewing a new mid-engined sports car platform planned to sit above the 911.2 mins read
- Triumph Bonneville T40, Bonneville T4 Colour Options RevealedThe T40 is offered in three dual-tone and an all-black version while the T4 gets three monotone shades.2 mins read
- McLaren 750S Bows Out In 2027, Final Orders Now OpenThe 750S debuted in 2023 before arriving in India in 2024, with both Coupe and Spider versions offered.2 mins read
- Toyota Glanza Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 14 LaunchThe teaser gives us a glimpse at the revised fascia while the most obvious change will be the switch to the three-cylinder engine.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 9, 2026Volkswagen Tiguan Electric Breaks Cover; Offers Upto 300bhp And 600kmsOne of the highest seller in VW’s family has finally gone electric. The ID.Tiguan follows the ID.4 and ID.5 in the German carmaker’s EV offensive.2 mins read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 9, 2026BMW F450 RR Teased, Global Debut On October 15The BMW F450 RR will share the 420cc twin-cylinder engine, producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 10, 20262026 Honda Elevate Review: This Facelift Fixes The Gaps, But...The Honda Elevate brings a refreshed design, a more feature-rich cabin and several additions that address some of the SUV's key shortcomings.6 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2026Tata Aeris Review: New And Improved, But Is It Good Enough?Tata has replaced the Tigor with the new Aeris and improved it in every aspect. We drove the CNG AMT and Petrol MT derivatives to find out how much it improved over its predecessor.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Oct 4, 20262026 Skoda Slavia Facelift Review: Upgrades That Matter And A Better AutomaticThe new Skoda Slavia brings a handful of visual and mechanical changes, most notably a new 8-speed automatic for the volume-selling 1.0-litre TSI variants.5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 3, 2026Kia Sorento Review: Is Bigger Always Better?The Kia Sorento has arrived to our shores at the right time. But does it have what it takes to take the market by a storm?7 mins read
- Abhishek Nigam | Oct 2, 2026MINI Countryman C Review: Has MINI Finally Grown Up Without Losing Its Personality?The new Countryman C is bigger, more practical and packed with technology, but its quirky appeal comes with a few compromises.1 min read