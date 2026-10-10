2026 Honda Elevate Review: This Facelift Fixes The Gaps, But...

The Honda Elevate has received its first major update since its launch in 2023. The facelift brings a refreshed design, a more feature-rich cabin and several additions that address some of the SUV's key shortcomings. However, Honda has retained the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the six-speed manual and CVT gearbox options.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh

However, the bigger question is whether these updates are enough to make it a more compelling choice in the highly competitive midsize SUV segment. Especially with rivals like the new Kia Seltos and Renault Duster, or the ageing, yet still dominating Hyundai Creta. Let’s find out.

Design: Familiar, But Improved

In terms of size, the Honda Elevate retains its proportions, but the facelift adds a new character to its looks. The new grille has a busier design, and you now have an LED strip that connects the L-shaped DRL. It’s not a single connected line, but somehow it works. The Honda logo too has been moved up onto the edge of the bonnet, and it looks much nicer this way.

Honda continues to offer the same 17-inch alloys as before, but the agenda here was also to give the Elevate a more premium look. So, the more plasticky black elements have been replaced by either glossy black elements or body-colour panels. And talking about colours, you now get a new Nordic Forest Pearl colour, which looks unique. Yes, a dual-tone option with a black roof is available. The one I drove though, was the new Crystal Black Pearl shade.

Also Read: Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained

Cabin And Features: Addressing The Missing Bits

Now, the tan-and-black interior has been replaced with a new revised dual-tone ivory-and-black theme. Now, the latter was offered as an option in certain variants of the outgoing Elevate as well, however, it has n been uplifted.

There are additional soft-touch panels, ambient lighting, and updated decorative elements, which elevate the premium quotient of the SUV. However, the more important changes are to the equipment list.

The Elevate now gets power-adjustable front seats - 8-way adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the co-driver. And yes, Honda is now finally offering you ventilated seats as well. However, it has certainly one-upped the competition by offering ventilation not just up front, but with the rear seats as well. In fact, the Elevate is the first SUV in the segment to get this feature.

Also Read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Now, unlike most brands that offer only back ventilation in cooled rear seats, the Elevate also cools your bottom. In fact, during our experience, I felt like the rear seat ventilation was much more powerful than the front. This means the SUV will be more appealing for buyers who frequently travel with family or use a chauffeur.

Is there something missing? Well yes. Honda is still offering you a single-pane sunroof whereas almost every other rival in the segment is equipped with a panoramic unit. Also, you still don’t get rear sun blinds, which again is a big miss in my books.

Tech & Safety

Honda hasn’t made any changes to the 10.25-inch touchscreen, which continues to offer wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It’s a smooth, easy-to-use system, so there’s little to complain about. It does get a few minor software updates, while the driver’s instrument cluster remains unchanged.

You now get a PM2.5 air-quality display with an air-cleaning function, along with USB Type-C charging ports that support fast charging.

However, the biggest upgrade for me is the addition of a 360-degree camera. It’s a significant improvement over the old rear-view camera and should make parking in tight spaces much easier. The facelift also gets front parking sensors, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold and rear disc brakes, making the safety and convenience package more comprehensive.

Also Read: New Honda Elevate: Five Changes The Facelift Brings Over The Outgoing Model

Honda continues to offer Level 2 ADAS as part of its Honda Sensing suite, so the driver-assistance features remain part of the package as well. You continue to get features such as collision mitigation braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance and road-departure mitigation. CVT variants also get Low Speed Follow, which can help in slow-moving traffic.

Engine And Gearbox: No Mechanical Changes

Now, if you were hoping for a strong-hybrid Elevate or perhaps a turbo-petrol engine, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but Honda offers neither with this facelift. The SUV continues with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic, with paddle shifters available on the latter.

While there are no mechanical changes, Honda has worked on improving the Elevate’s NVH levels. This includes additional sound-damping material to reduce engine noise and vibrations. And yes, the difference is noticeable inside the cabin, which is now quieter and more pleasant to spend time in.

As for drivability, there are no changes. The engine delivers relaxed performance in everyday driving, with power building as you climb up the rev range. The CVT is smooth and works well in city traffic, delivering linear acceleration without the shift shocks of a conventional automatic.

However, push the engine hard and the familiar CVT behaviour becomes evident, with engine revs rising noticeably under acceleration. The paddle shifters offer some control over the simulated gear ratios, but for everyday driving, the CVT is best left in Drive.

Price And Verdict: Better Equipped, But Still Familiar

The facelifted Honda Elevate is priced from Rs. 11.80 lakh, going up to Rs. 18.40 lakh (ex-showroom). While the entry-level price remains unchanged, several higher variants command a premium over their predecessors. However, considering the added features, the price increase is largely justified.

Features such as rear-seat ventilation, powered front seats and a 360-degree camera address genuine everyday needs, making this a more meaningful update than a cosmetic facelift. The unchanged engine lineup, however, means the Elevate still misses out on a turbo-petrol or strong-hybrid option for buyers looking for better performance or greater efficiency.

That said, the Elevate continues to make a case for itself with its practicality, comfort and value. It may not be the most exciting SUV to drive, but the facelift makes it a more well-rounded package, particularly for family buyers who prioritise everyday usability over outright performance.

Photos: Arvind Salhan