New Honda Elevate: Five Changes The Facelift Brings Over The Outgoing Model
- Elevate facelift prices start from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Available in 5 variants - SV, V, VX, ZX & ZX+
- 1.5 petrol with 6-speed manual or CVT gearbox carried forward
Honda recently pulled off the covers from the Elevate facelift. Priced from Rs 11.80 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Elevate gets some notable updates over the SUV it replaces beyond just updates to the styling. Here is a look at some of the big updates:
Also read: Honda Elevate Facelift Launched At Rs 11.80 Lakh: 360-Deg Cameras, Ventilated Rear Seats Added
New Top Variant
While the outgoing Elevate topped out at the ZX trim, the 2027 SUV gets a new ZX+ trim level that adds some more bells and whistles to the package. That is not to say that the ZX has had any real feature deletions. Compared to the outgoing model, the ZX continues to get kit such as the ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, and Level 2 ADAS tech, with the ZX+ trim adding on this with some new features including front parking sensors and segment-first rear ventilated seats.
Ventilated Rear Seats
Also read: Honda Elevate Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
While Kia was the first carmaker to offer ventilated rear seats in the mass market segments with the Syros, Honda is the first carmaker to bring the feature to the compact SUV segment. The Elevate in its ZX+ trim is the only SUV in the segment to offer the feature, which should help improve rear seat comfort, particularly during the hot summer months.
Powered Front Seats
Another addition over the outgoing Elevate is powered front seats. The outgoing Elevate only offered manual adjustment for the front seats. Exclusive to the ZX+ trim, the Elevate now gets power adjustment for both the driver and front passenger seats though only the driver seat gets height adjustment. The driver seat gets eight-way power adjustment while the passenger seat gets power adjustment for slide and recline.
Rear Disc Brakes & Electronic Parking Brake
While Honda hasn't changed the Elevate’s powertrain, it made one big change to the braking hardware. Previously offered with discs up front and drums at the rear, the Elevate now gets disc brakes at the rear across all CVT variants. Additionally, the CVT variants now also get an electronic parking brake with auto-hold across variants.
Also read: Honda Elevate New vs Old: Differences Explained
The updates to the braking system should aid in reducing braking distance on the automatic variants, though we’ll have to wait and see about actual real-world performance. The Elevate manual, meanwhile, continues to soldier on with rear drum brakes and a manual hand brake lever.
Factory-Fitted 360 Degree Camera & Front Parking Sensors
While not a new feature to the Elevate, the 360 camera is now a factory-fitted feature to the top variant of the SUV rather than an accessory. The Elevate was launched with just a reverse camera and the Honda Lane Watch camera (blind spot camera - left side only) in fully loaded spec when it was first launched in India, with dealers offering the 360-degree camera as an accessory. Later in its life, some special edition variants offered the setup as part of the standard package, though again it remained a dealer-level fitment.
Now the top-spec Elevate ZX+ ships from the factory with the 360-degree cameras included in the feature list, as well as front parking sensors to make manoeuvring the SUV in tight spaces easier.
Jaiveer has been in the field of automotive journalism for 10 years now, with experience in writing for web and magazines. While primarily focused on writing news and a few features over the years, he can’t resist the chance to get behind the wheel. He's got a keen interest in reading and the occasional flair for writing fiction and love to engage in discussions around cars. His dream is to drive some of the best cars on the road and one day hopes to make it a reality.Read all latest news and reviews from Jaiveer Mehra →
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