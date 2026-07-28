Car-Like Features Now Seen in Motorcycles
- Radar-based safety systems, connected tech becoming common in motorcycles
- Ride modes, keyless ignition, cruise control standard features in many motorcycles
- Electronic suspension, adaptive safety tech, wireless systems are widely offered
For many years, motorcycles were simple machines, but modern motorcycles are becoming increasingly more sophisticated. From simple machines with an engine, two wheels, a throttle and brakes, motorcycles these days are getting new technology and features which rival some of the tech seen in modern cars. These features, first seen on flagship premium bikes are now increasingly showing up on everyday machines that many of us actually ride.
Also Read: Motorcycles With Cruise Control Under 500 cc in India
Cruise Control
Cruise control is becoming increasingly common in motorcycles, and this is a feature which is not just limited to premium segments. Today, many motorcycles under the 500 cc segment also offer cruise control and many riders appreciate the convenience it offers, particularly those who use their motorcycles for longer riders. Several 125 cc commuter segment motorcycles now boast of offering cruise control.
Also Read: Top 5 Affordable Motorcycles with Cruise Control in India
Connected Technology & Touchscreens
Many touring bikes, and even mainstream premium commuter machines have quietly turned to infotainment systems which have Bluetooth connectivity and dedicated apps to pair them. Some premium bikes even offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offering wireless connectivity, and offering the same navigation maps and access to music and call interface that you’d get in a car. And this is not just limited to expensive and ultra-premium touring bikes. Even mid-tier and entry-level adventure and touring bikes have moved to colour TFT clusters with turn-by-turn navigation, weather data and Bluetooth connectivity as standard rather than optional extras.
Comfort Features – Keyless Ignition, Electronic Suspension & More
Heated grips have been around for a while now, and even heated and cooled seats are now offered across different bikes. The TVS Apache RTR 310 offered a cooling feature on the seat when it was launched a few years ago. Electronically adjustable suspension that allows you to dial in damping and preload from the dash, rather than using a spanner, has moved from a handful of flagship models to a broader number of touring models. Keyless ignition, once a luxury preserved for premium cars, is now standard enough on touring motorcycles and even mid-level roadsters.
Radar-Based Safety Systems
Radar-assisted safety systems including braking and blind spot monitoring are offered across several models, including some homegrown electric models like the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover. These systems address real motorcycle-specific risks, like a car merging into a lane a rider is occupying without realising it. Adaptive cruise control can slow down or accelerate depending on the traffic ahead. Blind spot monitoring can detect vehicles approaching from behind and alert the rider through warning lights in the mirrors or on the instrument display.
Evolution of Motorcycle Safety Features
Modern electronics and features seen on many contemporary motorcycles genuinely address safety concerns. Part of it is due to the safety gain such features offer and part of it is due to the underlying components and tech becoming more affordable for manufacturers to justify fitting them to a motorcycle’s tighter cost and weight budget. But part of it is also buyer expectation. Today’s motorcycle riders have also evolved. And for many young, tech-savvy riders from a generation that has grown up with adaptive cruise control and wireless CarPlay in their car, expecting similar features on a motorcycle just comes naturally.
The Future of Motorcycle Tech
For many of us though, the irony is that we got into motorcycles just to get away from all this - the distraction that screens, the beeping alarms and the constant reminders that data on an instrument cluster can bring with it. After all, motorcycling and enjoying a motorcycle ride is a somewhat primeval feeling of independence, of the sound of the engine, the wind in your face and just enjoying the moment that a motorcycle ride brings with it.
Even so, the evolution of motorcycles is clearly moving towards more safety, backed by advanced rider assistance systems. However, unlike a car, a motorcycle cannot completely take over the riding task. Technology will need to be used intelligently, to ensure safety, yet retain the freedom and excitement that make riding a motorcycle so special.
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