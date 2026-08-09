Chassis Number Explained: What VIN Numbers Reveal About a Car

VIN or Vehicle Identification Number is a unique 17-digit alphanumeric code mandatorily assigned to each car that rolls out onto public roads. The VIN can be considered a type of Aadhaar number but for vehicles manufactured the world over, and is a key component of all vehicles - after all, the vehicle Registration Certificate is issued based on the car’s VIN. The RC may have your name on but it’s the VIN that identifies that specific vehicle as yours. And a VIN is more than just a grouping of random alphabets and numbers; it tells an important back story of the vehicle you own - ranging from make, model, body style, engine, transmission, year and month of manufacture and more.



Where To Find The VIN?



Typically, the VIN number is visible on a stamped plate mounted to the inside of the B-pillar when you open the driver's side door. Other locations also include within the engine bay on a plaque on the firewall or tucked away behind the windshield at the base of the A-pillar.



Why Is The VIN Important?



A VIN is important as it can tell you a lot about the vehicle’s history. While not all manufacturers follow the same alphanumeric code, knowing what to look for can tell you the month and year of manufacturing, which plant the vehicle came from and details in relation to the powertrain. It also helps link you to your vehicle’s ownership after all government records carry the car’s VIN as the Chassis Number on your car’s RC. Even vehicle insurance requires submission of your VIN. It’s what identifies the car as yours.



In the second-hand market, the VIN can also be used to help track the vehicle’s service history, authenticity and even if it was ever a part of a recall.



What Do The Codes Mean?



While different manufacturers may follow slightly different orientations, the VIN generally comprises of five components - Manufacturer Identifier, Vehicle Descriptor, Model Year, Manufacturing Plant and unit-specific Serial Number.



Manufacturer Identifier

Generally comprising the first three characters of the VIN, the alphanumeric or just numeric or just alphabetic characters identify the manufacturer. While the mounted plate itself mentions the manufacturer name in general, the name is also represented in the VIN as the starting three characters. For example, Maruti Suzuki cars start with the VIN MA2, MBJ or MBH or similarly MAT for Tata Motors.



Vehicle Descriptor

Generally, the fourth through ninth characters, the Vehicle Descriptor characters, tell you more about the model in specific terms, from engine type and transmission type to the body style, model, platform and more.



Model Year & Manufacturing Plant

The tenth position on the VIN, in many cases, represents the year of manufacture while the eleventh digit represents the manufacturing plant from where the vehicle rolled out. This might not, however, always be the case. In some models, such as some Audis and VWs, it's the sixth or fifth and sixth characters that depict the year.



Serial Number

The last six digits, 12 to 17, represent a unique serial number assigned to each vehicle unit rolling out of a company’s plant. It helps ensure that no two units ever have the same VIN.



My Car’s VIN Is 19 Digits, Is It Correct?



Yes, in some cases, manufacturers do assign a 19-digit VIN to vehicles. These can be found in many Hyundai and Kia models where the last two characters denote the month and year of manufacturing. Similarly, some Maruti cars also come with a 19-digit VIN. The 18th and 19th characters always represent the month and year of manufacturing