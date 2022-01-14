F1: Alpine Executive Director Marcin Budkowski Leaves Team, Could Szafnauer Be Heading There?

Alpine's executive director Marcin Budkowski has left the French team which could be part of a management reshuffle hinted by CEO Laurent Rossi who has been in the job for just one year. There were reports that Davide Brivio, who joined as sporting director was unhappy at the team as he was under the impression that he would become the team principal. Budkowski was operationally the head of the team, though his main role was related to the development of the car.

"I truly enjoyed being part of the leadership team of Renault and then Alpine F1 team, working with such a talented and dedicated group of people. I will be watching the team's progress fondly in the seasons to come," he said on his exit.

Former Aston Martin and Racing Point team boss could replace Budkowski at Alpine

"I would like to thank Marcin Budkowski for his commitment and contribution to the team's results over the last four years. The team is fully focused on getting the car ready for the first race in Bahrain and delivering a step beyond in performance," said Laurent Rossi.

Interestingly, this news just comes a week after the exit of Aston Martin team boss Otmar Szafnauer who many believed could be heading to Alpine last year. Bukowski's departure certainly opens the doors for Szafnauer to join the team or even Brivio could have a more elevated role.

Interestingly, Budkowski could be heading to Aston Martin to lead the operations of the Aston Martin team. Both teams have grand ambitions of winning a world championship but have been starkly stuck in the mid-field for the last couple of years. Alpine has the services of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, while Aston Martin brought 4-time world champion Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari last year.