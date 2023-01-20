1 Millionth KTM Motorcycle Rolls Out Of Bajaj's Chakan Plant

KTM India crossed the significant milestone of rolling out one millionth motorcycle from the Bajaj Auto Chakan plant. The one millionth unit - which was a KTM 390 Adventure - rolled out almost 12 years after the first units started to roll out of the plant for the sole intent of exports back in 2011. Since then, KTM also entered the Indian market with the Duke in 2012, RC in 2014, and the Adventure in 2020. The motorcycles are now offered with a range of engines, and while the Adventure is available with only the 250 cc & 373 cc (390) engines, the other two models are also available with 125 cc & 200 cc engines in India. The models are also manufactured here to be exported in global markets.

KTM's first motorcycle launched in India was the 200 Duke.

Speaking on the occasion, Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Mobility AG (parent company of KTM), said, "This is indeed a momentous occasion for both KTM and Bajaj Auto. At Pierer Mobility AG, we abide by our four pillars of success. These include operating as a global entity, innovating continuously, getting the right talent, and building distinct brands worldwide. Our constant drive to innovate and the ability to build strong brands across markets have found resonance with Bajaj Auto. Our success in this partnership gives us great confidence about the future, where we will expand our portfolio into electric and maintain our position as leaders in the powered two-wheeler industry."

The Adventure line-up was the last to debut in India, and it only gets the 250 & 390 models.

Rajiv Bajaj, MD & CEO, Bajaj Auto Limited., added, “Motorcycles are our strength, and the one-millionth KTM milestone is a testimony to that.” “Given our similar cultures, a sustainable and trusted cooperation has been built that will soon extend to electric vehicles and next-gen technologies. One million has been achieved. There are many more to go!”

The new-gen RC range was KTM's latest launch in India, and KTM is also hosting India's largest two-wheeler racing championship on stock RC 390 bikes this year.

KTM India crossed the 1,00,000th unit roll-out milestone in 2014, and the 5,00,000th unit roll out in 2020. Since then, in less than 3 years, KTM has managed to add another half a million to the manufacturing numbers in less that half the time. The growth in numbers is also reliant on the export figures, as KTM is currently exporting half of the motorcycles manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant to 118 countries, which include the likes of Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, Norway, and even the USA.

KTM & Bajaj Auto are also working on taking the Chetak EV platform to Europe.

KTM & Bajaj Auto Limited are also planning to explore newer technologies, including zero-emission exhaust systems, and light electric vehicles for urban environments. The companies are also having an open approach to various battery solutions for the EVs. Apart from that, the companies also have plans to develop a common 48-volt electric two-wheeler platform for serial production in India and are working on taking the Chetak EV platform to Europe.