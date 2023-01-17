KTM Inaugurates RC Cup; Set To Be India's Largest Motorcycle Racing Championship

  • Home
KTM RC Cup is expected to gather over 1000 participants from 8 cities.
By Mihir Barve
1 mins read
17-Jan-23
KTM India has kicked off RC Cup in the city of Mumbai this weekend. Set to be the largest motorcycle racing championship, the RC Cup is expected to attract over 1000 participants, from across 8 cities - Mumbai, Vadodara, Delhi, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai. 

In an interaction with car&bike, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “Racing is core to KTM. KTM has been an extremely successful racing bike, and it has racing in its genes. Its been about 10 years that KTM has been in the (Indian) market, and we have ended up creating a good generation of young high performance bikers. So far we have created many unique experiences for the Adventure owners, and similarly, with the launch of Gen 2 RC and the GP edition RC, the time was right to create a racing platform which will help us identify amateur talent, groom the best, and give the best of the best an opportunity of a lifetime which money cannot buy.”

The championship is distributed into three stages. The first selection stage will shortlist 10 riders each from 8 cities on the basis of fastest lap time. The 80 riders will then head to Chennai for qualifiers on the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT), of which the top racers will qualify to race for the Finale of the RC Cup. The top-3 finishers of the RC Cup will win a visit to the global headquarters of KTM in Austria, and the visit will include training with the Race Director Jeremy McWilliams, Interaction with KTM Factory Racing athletes, and a visit to the KTM Motohall. Apart from that, the winners will also get to watch the MotoGP Austrian GP live.

