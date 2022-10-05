1 Scooter Sold Every Minute, Ola Electric Registers 4x Growth During Navratri

  • Home
Ola Electric's new experience centres managed to fuel its growth during Navratri and the company expects to carry the same momentum through the festive period as it expands to newer cities.
Ola Electric has announced that the company had a favourable Navratri period with one scooter sold every minute. The company said that it witnessed sales grow four times during this festive period, thanks to its new experience centres opened in different parts of the country. Ola Electric also managed to organise over one lakh customer test rides pan India, it said in a statement. Ola's expansion of experience centres does come after the company famously opposed the idea of brick and mortar showrooms when it began operations last year. That said, the bookings continue to take place online. The manufacturer though did not share sales numbers for the period of Navratri.

Ola Electric's sales grew 4 times in the festive period.

Chief Marketing Officer - Anshul Khandelwal said, "Our sharp sales can be attributed to Ola's three-pronged strategy of expanding our product portfolio with best-in-class offerings, adding more D2C touch points, and introducing finance offers that have attracted many first-time buyers to convert to EVs. We will consolidate our market leadership further and look forward to a bumper October."

Ola Electric currently has around 20 experience centres.

At present, Ola Electic has opened about 20 experience centres till last month and plans to scale it up to 200 centres across the country by March 2023. The company has also rolled out several offers on the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters for the festive season including a flat Rs. 10,000 discount on the latter, extended warranties, low-interest rates on loans and an assured seven-day delivery through select experience centres.

