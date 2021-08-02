2021 Audi RS5 India Launch Date Confirmed

Audi India has teased the 2021 RS5 on its social media platforms, confirming its launch on August 9, 2021. The 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback will join the S5 Sportback that was launched in the country earlier this year, and will come here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Audi has traditionally brought the RS5 two-door coupe to India and the RS5 Sportback makes it way here now. Expect the RS5 Sportback to be priced around Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom). The updated model made its global debut in December 2019 internationally.

The 2021 Audi RS5 range received a host of revisions including the new single-frame grille, new Matrix LED headlamps, new LED taillights with the signature LED pattern, and a sharper profile overall. The model also gets 40 mm wider wheel arches making it bolder than the outgoing model, with 19-inch wheels as standard, while 20-inch units could be offered as an option. Inside, the 2021 Audi RS5 will come wtth the new 12.3-inch digital instrument console, a larger infotainment screen, sportier elements and more.

The Audi RS5 will take on the Mercedes-AMG C63 and the BMW M3

Power on the 2021 Audi RS5 will come from the 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with Audi's Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The motor is capable of producing 444 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. 0-100 kmph comes up in 3.9 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The optional RS Package will further raise that to 280 kmph. The new RS5 will compete against the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-AMG C63.