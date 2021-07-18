  • Home
2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift: Top 5 Highlights

The BMW 5 Series recently received a mid-life facelift after four years, and the changes made to the car are quite substantial. So, here are the Top 5 Highlights of the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
18-Jul-21 10:15 AM IST
Highlights
  • The 2021 BMW 5 Series has received subtle design updates
  • The BMW 5 Series facelift is offered in three trims
  • Prices go up to Rs. 71.90 lakh for the 5 Series facelift

The BMW 5 Series has been one of the most popular models in the Bavarian carmaker's line-up, not just in India, but worldwide. Earlier, towards the end of June 2021, BMW India launched the new facelifted version of the 5 Series, almost a year after its global debut. The 5 Series had received a mid-life facelift after four years from the initial launch of the current-generation model, and the changes made to the car are substantial. So, here are the Top 5 Highlights of the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift.

1. Visually, the 2021 BMW 5 Series gets a moderately sized twin-kidney grille instead of an oversized one and it certainly looks nicer. It also comes with new headlights that have seen the biggest change with a reworked cluster, new adaptive LED or laser technology, and sharper L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) giving it an aggressive look.

Also Read: 2021 BMW 5 Series: All You Need To Know

2. The new BMW 5 Series M Sport edition also rides on new 20-inch alloy wheels and gets red calipers, while the standard variants get 18-inchers. The L-shaped 3D signature inlay also extends to the rear for the LED taillights, while the bumpers have been revised for a more aggressive look.

3. Inside, the cabin gets a high-gloss black finish for controls, and the seats are draped in new Sensatec (leatherette) upholstery with perforation. The standard model comes with a 10.25-inch unit that offers all the details including BMW navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, revised user interface, and new graphics.

4. The instrument console gets a new 12.3-inch display and other features include - ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats and BMW Laser Light on the 'M Sport' variants, among others.

5. The 5 Series comes with a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines and a bigger 3.0-litre diesel motor as well. The smaller petrol and diesel mills make 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, and 188 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, respectively. The bigger 3.0-litre oil burner makes 261 bhp and 620 Nm of peak torque. All three engines get an 8-speed automatic transmission.

