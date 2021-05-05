2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes Global Debut, Alongside Exclusive Aperta Variant

The Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Competizione A use a V12 engine with 830 bhp and 692 Nm

Iconic Italian carmaker Ferrari has finally pulled the wraps off its all-new V12 supercar called the 812 Competizione. The new two-door coupe is a limited-edition special series derived from the Ferrari 812 Superfast. The high-performance coupe is joined by the 812 Competizione A or the open-top Aperta variant that's an even more exclusive offering. Ferrari says this duo of cars is dedicated to a very exclusive group of collectors and enthusiasts of the noblest of Ferrari traditions, who focus on uncompromising, maximum performance. Ferrari will manufacture only 999 variants of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Aperta. Deliveries of both cars will begin in Q1 and Q4 of 2022 respectively.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione sprints from 0-100 kmph in 2.85 seconds with 0-200 kmph coming up in 7.5 seconds

At the heart of the front-engined 2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione is the naturally-aspirated and glorious 6.5-litre V12 engine that belts out 830 bhp and 692 Nm of peak torque. That's a whole 30 bhp more than the 812 Superfast but torque output has reduced by 26 Nm. Power kicks in at 9250 rpm while the engine can be red-lined all the way up to 9500 rpm. It is the highest revving Ferrari in production.

Performance figures are under wraps on the Ferrari 812 Competizione A

The Ferrari 812 Competizione is also light on its feet and weighs 1,487 kg (dry). That makes for an incredible power-to-weight ratio, which helps sprint the car from 0-100 kmph in just 2.85 seconds. 0-200 kmph comes up in 7.5 seconds, while flat out run will see a top speed of 340 kmph, same as the 812 Superfast. The acceleration time though has improved by 0.05 seconds between the 0-100 kmph run, while there's a significant drop of 0.4 seconds between 0-200 kmph.

The new Ferrari 812 Competizione is more aerodynamic than the 812 Superfast

Ferrari is tight-lipped about the performance numbers from the 2021 812 Competizione A. But you can imagine it to be identical while a little bit of extra weight thrown in to compensate for the lack of a roof. Ferrari is also ensuring a Targa roof is available completely made out of carbon fibre, which can be tucked away in the storage compartment on a bright and sunny day.

The V12 engine is paired with the 7-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission on the new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Aperta. The gearbox is carried over from the Superfast but has been re-calibrated to reduce shift times by five per cent.

The 2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione A gets a targa top made of carbon fibre to keep the weight in check

The new Ferrari 812 Competizione also sports other technological advancements from the carmaker. This includes the four-wheel steering for added agility, along with aero upgrades derived from the learnings of F1 cars from the 2010s. Ferrari says this was achieved by switching to angular tips to enable interaction between the exhaust gases and enlarged diffuser to boost downforce.

The Ferrari 812 Competitizone and the Aperta look stunning. The automaker is yet to mention the pricing on these but it would be safe to say that the cars will be jaw-droppingly expensive. More importantly, both cars are extremely exclusive with limited production slots available. Good thing both cars come with a seven-year maintenance programme as standard.

