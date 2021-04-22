Ferrari Reveals Limited Edition V12 Based On The 812 Superfast

The first official images of Ferrari's latest limited-edition special series are out and yes, it looks absolutely stunning. The 812 Superfast is now a little more exclusive. The new model is the ultimate expression of Ferrari's concept of an extreme front-engined berlinetta, honing the characteristics of the 812 Superfast and taking it up a notch

As is the case with all Ferrari's cars, the most striking feature lies at its very heart: in this instance the latest evolution of Maranello's legendary V12 engine, which reaches the highest output of any Ferrari road-car engine - 819 bhp - and revs to 9,500 rpm, again the highest of any Ferrari ICE. The use of state-of-the-art materials, the redesign of many of the engine's key components, a new valve timing mechanism and a new exhaust system are just some of the technical solutions that allow the most noble of Ferrari engines to deliver performance levels that are unprecedented in the V12 segment.

The exclusive Ferrari edition also comes with independent steering on all four wheels. This extends the feeling of agility and precision when cornering as well as providing unparalleled responsiveness to steering inputs. Another noteworthy engineering achievement is the development work undertaken to reduce the car's overall weight compared to the 812 Superfast. This was achieved in particular by extensive use of carbon fibre, both on the exterior and in the cockpit. Lastly, the new model premieres version 7.0 of the renowned Side Slip Control vehicle dynamics system.

One of the most striking aspects of this new model is how in-depth aerodynamic research has altered the car's lines. Working in close synergy with the Ferrari Styling Centre, the aerodynamicists have adopted solutions that are extreme in form featuring profiles that are unprecedented for a road-legal car. The aerodynamic redesign of the whole car was aimed at maximising downforce levels: from the new front air intakes, rear diffuser and exhaust configuration to the patented design of the rear screen - which now hosts vortex generators - every modification is a faithful expression of Ferrari's core belief that form must always follow function.

From a design point of view, this new special series has a strong personality all of its own that differentiates it significantly from the 812 Superfast on which it is based: this was achieved by choosing styling themes that further enhance the architectural design and dynamism of the 812 Superfast, pushing its sporty vocation to new extremes.

The limited edition Ferrari gets the patented design of the rear screen - which now hosts vortex generators

One example of this is the decision to replace the glass rear screen with a single-piece aluminium structure. The vortex generators it sports improve the car's aerodynamic efficiency, but the design solution chosen, which is fully integrated with the roof, simultaneously creates a backbone effect that underscores the car's sculptural forms.

Together with the carbon-fibre blade that traverses the bonnet, this motif changes the overall perception of the car's volumes: the bonnet seems shorter, emphasising the width of the car, and the tail now has a more powerful, fastback look, thus making it appear more compact and competition-like despite it sharing the 812 Superfast's silhouette, proportions and formal balance. Even the rear spoiler now looks more imposing: it is higher but the specific design treatment used also makes the tail look very wide, almost horizontal.

The interior architecture very much reflects that of the 812 Superfast, retaining the main dash and door panel interfaces and volumes, including the signature diapason motif. Along with other elements of the interior, the door panel has been redesigned to reduce weight and, combined with the introduction of the H-gate theme on the tunnel, this lends the cockpit a sportier, more modern edge that reflects the car's racing spirit.

