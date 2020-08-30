New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA

While the Jeep Wagoneer is an all-new model with a new design language, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-n hybrid will look identical to the latest Wrangler save for the 4xe badging finished in blue and the charging port positioned right below the A-Pillar.

The new Jeep Wagoneer will get one of the biggest sunroofs in the market.

Highlights

Jeep has taken the hybrid route for its upcoming models. Now the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid will be joining the range in USA on September 3 along with the all-new Jeep Wagoneer which has got us so excited that we hope to see it in India soon as well, but there's no confirmation on that yet. Jeep has been releasing teasers of the new Wagoneer and the latest one gives away the massive black panoramic sunroof. In fact, it looks one of the biggest sunroofs in the business and covers the entire length of the cabin. As we already reported, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe looks identical to any other new Wrangler, save for the 4xe logo finished in blue and the plug-in charging socket right below the A-Pillar.

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch

The charging port is integrated right below the A-Pillar in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe.

Coming back to the Wagoneer, thanks to the previous teaser image, we already know that the grille looks quite like the one on the Wagoneer Roadtrip concept that was showcased in 2018 and it was based on a 1965 Wagoneer. In fact, you'll get to see design cues from its predecessors like the front chrome grille that takes inspiration from older Wagoneer models. There is also the 'Wagoneer' lettering right above the front grille. Now we still don't have many details about the inside of the new Wagoneer but for sure that the Wagoneer will get some really fine chrome detailing on the inside, matching its premium status.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut

The new Jeep Wagoneer will get some really fine chrome detailing on the inside.

We have that reassurance from the latest teaser image which shows chrome detailing on and around the air-con vent and also the chrome rotary knob that was shown in the previous teaser image. But what will grab your attention instantly as soon as you open the door is the tiny engraving of the Wagoneer's silhouette on the side of the dash that really gets your eyeballs. And, the 2021 Jeep Wagoneer is also expected to get a massive 12-inch frameless infotainment screen.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched In India

The new Jeep Wagoneer and Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid will debut on September 3.

The new Wagoneer is likely to share its underpinnings with the RAM 1500 and is expected to get a hybrid powertrain as well at a later date. We know that there will be two variants of the Wagoneer on offer- one will be called Wagoneer and the long wheelbase model will be called the Grand Wagoneer. Production of the Jeep Wagoneer is expected to begin in Q2, 2021.

