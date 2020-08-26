New Cars and Bikes in India
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Teased Ahead Of December Launch

Just like we have seen in the Jeep Compass and Renegade 4xe, even the Jeep Wrangler will look nearly identical to its diesel and petrol counterparts. It is expected to go on sale in this December in USA.

The Jeep Wrangler will remain unchanged in terms of looks.

Highlights

  • The Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV will remain unchanged in terms of looks.
  • It will get the 4xe badging in blue on the fenders, hood and tailgate.
  • It will go on sale in USA in December this year.

It was in July when we saw the plug-in hybrid iteration (4xe PHEV) of the Compass and Renegade. And soon the Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV will also join the line-up in December this year in USA. In January, Jeep said that the Wrangler too will have a hybrid variant and now it has shown this upcoming variant in a new video. We still need to know if Jeep is also considering bringing the Wrangler 4xe PHEV to India.

Also Read: Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept Unveiled With A Massive V8 Engine

tjhrcld8

We expect the 3.6-litre V6 powered variant will get the new PHEV iteration as well.

The Wrangler 4xe looks identical to its petrol and diesel cousin. Though we have only seen images of the four-door Wrangler so far, the two-door version is also likely to get the 4xe PHEV variant. Of course, the 4xe badging in blue will be there on the hybrid variants which will be the biggest differentiator along with the charging port integrated right below the A-Pillar. As already said, we don't have any confirmation about the powertrain details, but we expect the 3.6-litre V6 powered variant to get the new PHEV iteration. That said, if Jeep considers the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine as well for one of the hybrid variants, there is a good chance that India may get it too as the Wrangler in India is already sold with the 2.0-litre engine.

Also Read: First Batch Of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Sold Out In India

b2lqjvbo

The charging port is integrated right below the A-Pillar.

0 Comments

In fact, Jeep already sold out the first batch of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon in India in March this year. The Wrangler remains one of the most popular SUVs globally and is built as the brand's most extreme off-roader. India gets the five-door version of the SUV that comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

