2021 Jeep Wagoneer's Silhouette Teased Ahead Of Debut

Jeep took to Instagram to share the latest teaser of the upcoming Jeep Wagoneer ahead of its debut on September 3. The new teaser image gives us a slight idea of the shape and outline of the new Wagoneer. In fact, it's quite possible to confuse the new teaser image with that of the Grand Cherokee, hadn't there been the caption and also we already know about the next launch. In terms of outline, the Jeep Wagoneer looks quite like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, but of course there are new design elements as we have already reported.

There is also the 'Wagoneer' lettering right above the front grille.

First up is the new grille, the shape of which is very similar to the one on the Wagoneer Roadtrip concept that it showcased in 2018 and it was based on a 1965 Wagoneer. In fact, you'll get to see design cues from its predecessors like the front chrome grille that takes inspiration from older Wagoneer models. There is also the 'Wagoneer' lettering right above the front grille. Now we still don't have many details about the inside of the new Wagoneer but in earlier images, Jeep had teased what looks like a rotary knob. Now even we are eager to find out about its functionality but the attention to detail on the knob has left us impressed. We suspect that this new Knob has something to do either with the infotainment system of the all-terrain modes. The 2021 Jeep Wagoneer is also expected to get a 12-inch frameless infotainment screen.

Even we are eager to find out about its functionality but the attention to detail on the knob has left us impressed.

Moreover, the new Wagoneer is likely to share its underpinnings with the RAM 1500 and is expected to get a hybrid powertrain as well. We know that there will be two variants of the Wagoneer on offer- one will be called Wagoneer and the long wheelbase model will be called the Grand Wagoneer. Production of the Jeep Wagoneer is expected to begin in Q2, 2021.

