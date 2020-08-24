Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary

Two teachers in DeLand, Florida, USA have converted their students' desks into mini Jeeps in order to make social distancing less scary for the little ones returning to school. Schools across the United States are gearing up to reopen, and while safety protocols are in place, many worry that these measures might quickly turn into fear for the young kids. These first-grade teachers, Patricia Dovi, 35, and Kim Martin, 51, of St. Barnabas Episcopal School, have certainly found a creative way to help their students adjust to the new normal.

The desks come with 3-sided plexiglass and this is the only place where students will be allowed to remove their mask

The Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) owned Jeep brand is one of the oldest SUV makers in the United States and the boxy face with the iconic grille and round headlamps are well-known even among kids. So, when the school decided to cover all desks with 3-sided plexiglass, the teachers felt that it would overwhelm the kids, and thus came up with this idea. The idea itself was inspired by a kindergarten teacher in Texas, who posted a photo on Instagram showing her classroom desks transformed into Jeeps.

So, the teachers spent a week redesigning the desks, which come with a colourful grille, paper tires, headlights and license plates. They even had a meet-the-teacher session with the kids and gave them keys to their desk-cars and told them that they have to stay in their cars at all times and wear a mask when you get out. The protective desk is the only place where the students will be allowed to remove their mask, so playing on this vehicle concept makes social distancing fun and more kid friendly. The pandemic situation will also put a dampener on all group activities, but the teachers have said that they are ready for whatever comes.

Source: Insider / CNN

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.