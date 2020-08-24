Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September

Jeep has yet again teased its newest SUV the Grand Wagoneer and this time we get to see the front grille as well as some part of the cabin. The company is all set to reveal the Grand Wagoneer on September 3, 2020 and these pictures give us a glimpse of what to expect from the new SUV. Let's start with the front grille. The first thing that you notice is the grille and the splash of chrome that it gets. The squared off design of the front grille takes inspiration from older Wagoneer models. The shape of the grille in fact is very similar to the one on the Wagoneer Roadtrip concept that the company showcased in 2018 and it was based on a 1965 Wagoneer.

The dash of chrome adds to the premiumness of it all and we also see the ‘Wagoneer' lettering right above the front grille. As far as the cabin is concerned Jeep has teased what looks like a rotary knob. Now we don't really know what it is and we can't wait to find out but there is attention to detail on the knob and we really cannot make out if it's something to do with the infotainment system or an all-terrain mode switch.

Now we know that there will be two variants of he Wagoneer on offer - one will be called Wagoneer and the long wheelbase model will be called the Grand Wagoneer. We await more details from the company as we close in on the launch and may be even get to see the silhouette of the SUV soon.



