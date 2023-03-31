Jeep Unveils Seven Off-Road-Focused Concepts Ahead of The Easter Safari 2023

Ahead of the 2023 Easter Jeep Safari in MOAB, Utah, Jeep has unveiled seven concepts that will hit the off-road trails from April 1 to 9, 2023. This year’s concepts also showcased a greater focus on electrification with four out of the seven concepts featuring either all-electric or hybrid powertrains. Lets take a look at this year’s concepts:

Jeep Wrangler Magneto 3.0 Concept

The Wrangler Magneto returns to MOAB for the third straight years and with some comprehensive updates over the Magneto 2.0 from last year. The electric drivetrain has been updated over the 2022 model and now develops a peak 1220 Nm of torque – up from 1152 Nm in the Magneto 2.0. The EV powertrain also benefits from improved technology with the Magneto 3.0 letting drivers select between two outputs – a staid 281 bhp and 370 Nm or the full fat 641 bhp and 1220 Nm. There’s also a two-stage power regeneration function that uses the electric motor to assist in braking and recoup power. The Magneto 3.0 also gets a new hill descent mode in low range that allows for one-pedal driving.

The Magneto 3.0 rides on Dynatrac axles at the front and rear paired with 20-inch bead-lock wheels shod in 40-inch mud terrain tyres.

The Magneto 3.0 also gets some bodywork updates too with the B-pillar shifted rearwards by 60 mm, the fenders stretching a little further towards the rear and the windscreen rake increased to 12 degrees. The blue and white paint colour scheme from the previous Magneto concept remains unchanged.

Jeep Scrambler 392 Concept

What started life as a four-door Jeep Wrangler Rubicon went under the scalpel to create this off-road-biased concept. The Scrambler 392 features a number of custom bodywork including conversion into a two-door, custom fenders, bumpers and lowered roof. Jeep also says that it made extensive use of carbon fibre to help shave weight. The centrepiece of the concept is the engine – viewable via a transparent section in the bonnet, the Scrambler 392 features a well 391 cu Hemi V8 – read 6.4-litre V8.

The Scrambler 392 rides on Jeep’s new AccuAir air suspension that allows users to lift the vehicle by up to 140 mm from either within the cabin or via a Bluetooth-connected device from the exterior. Rounding out the look are custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in 40-inch tyres.

1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept

A homage to the classic Jeep Cherokee from the 70s, the Cherokee 4xe concept blends the classic design and lines of the 70s Jeep with the modern plug-in-hybrid powertrain of the Jeep Wrangler. The bodyshell has been extensively modified to sit on the Wrangler chassis while the interior is considerably more high-tech than a Jeep from the 70s. Behind the retro-inspired paintwork, the dashboard is straight from the Wrangler while the rear seats have been replaced by a roll cage and place for a full-size spare wheel.

Rounding out the looks at 17-inch “slotted mag” style wheels wrapped in 37-inch off-road tyres. Under the hood sits the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Wrangler paired with two electric motors.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

When it comes to colour finishes, the Rubicon 4xe Concept will certainly grab attention. Inspired by the limited-run Tuscadero paint finish offered in 2021, the Rubicon 4xe concept features a chromatic magenta exterior paint finish. The pink-hued finish is paired with gloss black accents and custom hood graphics paired with a grille design pulled from the Wrangler 20th Anniversary Edition. Rounding out the cosmetic updates, the concept features parts from American Expedition Vehicles – an off-road parts manufacturer – including front and rear bumpers, winch, differential covers and 17-inch wheels.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Overland Concept

The Grand Wagoneer Overland concept previews what Jeep’s flagship SUV could look like when converted into an overland safari vehicle. On the exterior the concept wears custom bumpers, new wheels and off-road specific tyres though the most notable addition is the sky-loft on the rood. The interior goes from a three-row SUV to just a two-seater with the rear seats removed and the roof modified to house a weather-proof pass-through to access the sky-loft. You still get rear seat entertainment though its now best enjoyed sprawled out on a pair of beanbags with Jeep also throwing in a rug, pillows and custom ambient lighting to make occupants feel more at home.

The Overland Concept retains the V6 powertrain and 4x4 system of the standard Grand Wagoneer though the model has been lifted by about 38 mm.

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

A creation of Jeep performance Parts design team, the Wrangler Departure concept is designed to maximise the SUV’s off-road capabilities. Starting with cosmetics, the Wrangler Departure concept features a tubular grille guard, custom bumpers with a winch up front, custom fenders designed to house larger wheels and tyres, additional auxiliary lighting, tubular doors and more. The concept also sits higher than the standard Wrangler owing to a 2-inch lift kit along with packing in higher performance Bilstein shock absorbers for greater suspension travel and 17-inch wheels wrapped in 37-inch BFGoodrich tyres.

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Sideburn Concept

Another concept from Jeep Performance Parts, the Gladiator Sideburn explores “ new tools designed for the burgeoning interest in off-road adventure. The concept gets similar design and suspension upgrades as the Wrangler departure with the tubular frame grille guard, custom bumpers and fenders as well as the Bilstein shocks and 37-inch BFGoodrich tyres. The Gladiator also features the removable roof-mounted auxiliary lights along with brackets on the roof to help mount a variety of items from a roof cargo system to kayaks and bicycles.