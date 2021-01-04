2021 KTM 250 Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure Launched In Malaysia

KTM has launched its two baby adventure bikes, the new KTM 250 Adventure, as well as the KTM 390 Adventure in Malaysia. The 2021 KTM 390 Adventure is priced at RM 30,800 (around ₹ 5.61 lakh), while the smaller sibling, the 2021 KTM 250 Adventure has been priced at RM 21,500 (around ₹ 3.90 lakh). While the KTM 390 Adventure has been on sale in several markets, including India, for sometime now, it's only now that the bike, along with the 250 Adventure, has been launched in Malaysia.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review

The KTM 390 Adventure is manufactured in India at Bajaj Auto's plant in Chakan. The Malaysia-spec 390 Adventure gets adjustable front and rear suspension which the India-spec model doesn't get

The 390 Adventure remains the same as the India-spec or global model, with its 373 cc, single-cylinder, DOHC engine putting out 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. Also included is the six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch and optional accessory quickshifter. The India-spec model gets the quickshifter as standard. Unlike the India-spec model though, the KTM 390 Adventure sold in Malaysia gets a 43 mm WP Apex fork with adjustable compression and rebound. The India-spec model features non-adjustable front suspension. At the rear is a WP Apex monoshock with 177 mm of travel with adjustable rebound and preload. The India-spec model has only preload adjustable rear suspension.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

The instrument panel on the 390 Adventure is the same as on the KTM 390 Duke

The rest of the features, including the full-colour TFT screen two riding modes, and ride-by-wire throttle. Bluetooth connectivity is offered as standard, and the rider can access incoming calls and messages while turn-by-turn navigation can be enabled with the accessory KTM MyRide app for iOS or Android. The 390 Adventure sold in Malaysia is also offered with a standard low seat with fork height spacers, lower spring and shortened side stand. The low seat lowers the seat height to 830 mm, while the tall 855 mm seat height is available as an extra cost option.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Review

The KTM 250 Adventure has the same bodywork and cycle parts as the KTM 390 Adventure, but gets a smaller engine

The KTM 250 Adventure uses the same frame as the 390 Adventure, as well as cycle parts, except the front suspension, which is non-adjustable, like the India-spec model. Rear suspension on the 250 Adventure is only adjustable for preload. The full-colour TFT screen is replaced by a monochrome LCD panel, and the engine is a 248.8 cc, single-cylinder unit which makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both the KTM 250 Adventure, as well as the KTM 390 Adventure are made-in-India at Bajaj Auto's manufacturing facility at Chakan, on the outskirts of Pune.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.