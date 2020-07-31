2021 Maserati Ghibli And Quattroporte Trofeo Teased Ahead Of Debut

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli, Levante and Quattroporte is expected to make their debut next month and the carmaker has teased the vehicles ahead of their unveiling. The new image teases just the front end of the cars, making the updated grille and sleek DRLs quite apparent, and that's all Maserati has shared. It has yet not revealed any further details about the models and we can only expect them coming on August 10 when the 2021 Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo will be unveiled.

The Maserati Ghibli Hybrid was revealed earlier this month.

That said, we are expecting the range topping Ghibli and Quattroporte to source the new 4.0-litre V8 motor from the Levante, which will replace Ferrari sourced 3.8-litre V8 engine in their line-up. The new engine is expected to belt out around 600 bhp of maximum output and will be coupled with an electric motor as well. Yes! Maserati has already revealed the Ghibli mild hybrid earlier this month and future Maserati vehicles will likely get an electrified variant as well.

The new Maserati Quattroporte is also expected to get a mild hybrid variant.

Maserati has developed a new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine which will be coupled with a 48V alternator and an electric supercharger (e-booster) that will source power from a lithium-ion battery pack. Maserati says that the new powertrain strikes a perfect balance between performance and efficiency. What's also impressive is that this mild-hybrid version is 80 kg lighter than the 3.0-litre diesel engine equipped Maserati Ghibli, despite the weight of the battery pack.

