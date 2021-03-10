2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift India Launch Details Revealed

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift will continue to arrive in the LWB guise for India

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift made its global debut in 2020 and the model is all set to arrive in India later this month. Mercedes-Benz India will be launching the 2021 E-Class facelift on March 16, 2021, and the model is a part of the 15 new products that the company has earmarked for this year. The German auto giant says that it decided to prepone the launch of the new E-Class facelift for the Indian market, "acknowledging increasing customer demand." Interestingly, the automaker has two launches in March including the E-Class facelift and the all-new A-Class Limousine scheduled on the 25th of this month.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets the MBUX system and will also get connected car technology

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class arrived in the country in 2017 with India being the first market globally to get a right-hand-drive (RHD) long-wheelbase version. The market will continue to get the LWB version of the sedan, albeit with an aesthetic refresh and new features. Cosmetic changes include a revised and bolder grille, new headlamps, and sportier-looking bumpers. The rear profile gets new horizontal LED taillights and a reworked bumper for a fresh new look.

The cabin also gets comprehensive upgrades including the two 10.25-inch screens that run the MBUX system. The unit comes with Linguatronic voice control and augmented reality, and will also get connected technology via the Mercedes Me Connect mobile app. Other notable features on the new E-Class will include kinetic seats, ambient lighting, massage options, and a host of new upholstery choices.

The E-Class looks sharper and sportier than before in the facelifted avatar

The LWB E-Class facelift will continue to offer 140 mm of additional space between both wheels. The updated version also gets a new rear console, two USB ports and more. Furthermore, the feature list comprises steering wheel hands-off detection, active distance assist, steering assist, active brake assist, active blind spot assist and a parking package that includes a 360-degree camera.

Engine options are likely to include the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. The E 200 produces 194 bhp and 320 Nm, while the diesel produces 192 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are paired with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission. The E 220d with the 3.0-litre straight-six diesel engine could be on offer as well.

The new E-Class facelift is likely to retain the same engines as the outgoing line-up

The outgoing Mercedes-Benz E-Class range starts from ₹ 62.83 lakh (ex-showroom, India) onwards and expect the facelifted version to see a price increment when arrives. The model will continue to be locally-built at Mercedes-Benz India's Chakan facility in Maharashtra.

