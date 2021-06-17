2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class India Launch Highlights: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries, Prices

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the new-generation S-Class in the country. The V223 (long wheelbase) S-Class made its global debut in September last year and finally makes its way to the Indian market. This will be the German auto giant's second launch for the month after introducing the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 - its new flagship luxury SUV. Prices for the new S-Class are likely to begin from Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is longer by 34 mm, wider by 51 mm and taller by 12 mm. The wheelbase is extended by 50 mm, along with the front track by 35 mm and the rear track by 51 mm. While the overall proportions appear compact thanks to the short overhangs, the cabin space has vastly improved. The sedan sports a new design language that looks sleek. The LED headlamps now get with new digital light technology, while the wraparound LED taillights are a big departure from the older models. Another big change is the new flush-fitting door handles to optimise airflow on the S-Class, which bring the drag coefficient down to just 0.22 cd.

The 2021 S-Class also boasts 38 mm more elbow room at the front, while the rear gets 24 mm more legroom and marginally more elbow room and headroom than the current model. The W223 S-Class is also the world's first car to get a frontal airbag for rear-seat passengers. It will also get pre-safe Impulse Control, E-Active Body Control adaptive suspension, and possibly Level 3 autonomous driving capabilities on the India-spec version.

