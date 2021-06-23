2021 MINI Cooper: All You Need To Know

MINI has launched the 2021 Cooper range in India and as before it continues to offer it in three versions- the MINI Cooper 3-Door, Cooper Convertible and MINI John Cooper Works. This new MINI range will be offered with petrol variants only and as Completely Built Units (CBUs), and the carmaker has also started with the bookings at all MINI authorised Dealers. The new MINI is more aggressive to look at and is aerodynamically advanced, while the cabin has been updated as well. Here is everything you need to know about the new MINI.

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch and the all-new MINI Convertible now look better sporting the new design language. The update makes it look a bit more aggressive. For starters, the front end continues to get the round LED headlights and the hexagonal radiator grille. The bumper of the MINI has been updated with larger air openings to create a slightly more dynamic look, while also ensuring optimum temperature control of the powertrain and brakes at the same time. The update makes the 2021 MINI look a bit more aggressive. The front side panels also sport a redesigned model-specific side scuttles that help to reduce drag. The rear fog light is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit. The new air intakes are vertically integrated with the bodywork to increase aerodynamics. The new 17-inch light alloy wheels are available as standard for all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. The new 17-inch light alloy wheels are available as standard for all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible. Now the cabin largely remains pretty much a familiar place to be in, save for some small updates. Probably the biggest update on the inside is the updated 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which now operates on a new software with sharper graphics. For the first time, the MINI range also gets Live Widgets, which can be selected by a swiping motion on the touchscreen display. There are also a number of updated surfaces and a few new ambient lighting options. The biggest update on the inside is the updated 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated seamlessly into the circular control unit. The optional 5.0-inch multi-functional instrument display on the steering column gives the drivers cockpit a whole new feel. The MINI John Cooper Works looks even sportier on the inside. The optional MINI Wired Package comes with Navigation System, Wireless Charging and enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation. Moreover the infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and it also gets a Harmon Kardon sound system. The MINI Cooper looks even more aggressive at the rear. Finally coming to what's under its hood, The MINI John Cooper Works continues with the 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that puts out 228 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport gearbox as standard and can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 6.1 seconds. The same engine is mated to a seven-speed DCT in the 3-Door and is tuned to churn out 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque in the MINI 3-Door and clocks triple-digit speeds in 6.7 seconds while the Convertible does the same sprint in 7.1 seconds. The MINI John Cooper Works features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience and in addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of Sport and Green mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, three-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard. The MINI Convertible features a Rollover Protection System as well for additional safety.