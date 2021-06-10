2021 Skoda Octavia: All You Need To Know
The Skoda Octavia has always been a strong contender in the executive sedan segment and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra in our market at present.
The new-generation Skoda Octavia has finally gone on sale in India and has been launched in two variants- Style and Laurin & Klement. The base Style variant is priced at Rs. 25.99 lakh while the range-topping L&K variant is priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Skoda Octavia has always been a strong contender in the executive sedan segment and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra in our market at present, as all other models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Altis have been discontinued. Here's all you need to know about the new Skoda Octavia.
- The new generation model is a step-up over the outgoing one but it's still easily identifiable as an Octavia, again courtesy its profile silhouette. The front end and rear have changed boasting the new protruding Skoda grille flanked by sleeker LED headlights and down there is a reworked bumper.
- The bonnet too looks more chiselled now and there is a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels called Pulsar Black in Skoda's speak. The rear too looks sharper with sleeker wraparound taillights and angular character lines, and of course there is the new wide Skoda lettering seen on all new models from the Czech carmaker.
- The new Octavia is longer by 20 mm and wider by 19 mm, while the height remains unchanged. The wheelbase stands at 2680 mm which is 2 mm shorter than the outgoing model.
- It's the cabin of the 2021 Skoda Octavia that looks more new and premium to look at compared to its predecessor and more than the design, it's the finesse and quality of materials add to its appeal. Black and beige dual-tone colour theme continues to dominate the cabin and seats are draped in suede leather. Skoda has also used wood inlays, suede leather and brushed chrome very minimally and tastefully across the cabin.
- Like other carmakers, standalone tablet touchscreen infotainment system has caught Skoda's fancy as well and it takes centre stage on the Octavia. The dashboard is all new too and air-con vents on the central console have moved down with switch knobs placed atop and there's the new touch sensitive bar to operate volume levels of the stereo.
- Then, it also gets a new two-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel. One of the biggest strengths of this notchback has been its boot space measuring at 600 litres with all seats up and can be extended to a cavernous 1555 litres by flip folding the second-row seats.
- Like before, the new Skoda Octavia is loaded to the brim with latest and segment standard creature comforts that you expect in this segment. To begin with, the new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system we spoke about earlier supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, there is a customisable
- Virtual Cockpit system and the range-topping L&K trim gets wireless charging and a 600 watts 12-speaker Canton audio system. Other features include a dual-zone climate control comes with rear AC vents, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, Type-C charging at the front and rear and in the rear view mirror to install a dash cam. That said, it misses out on few features like a sunroof or ventilated seats which buyers in this segment would prefer.
- The 2021 Skoda Octavia is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbocharged petrol engine that puts out 188 bhp between 4180 rpm and 6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm between 1500 rpm and 3990 rpm. The engine is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic as standard and helps clocking triple-digit speeds in 6.9 seconds, while the ARAI claimed fuel economy is 15.81 kmpl
- Coming to the safety department, there are a total of eight airbags in the new Skoda Octavia and other features include multi-collision brake, fatigue alert, and electronic aids including ABS, ESC, EBD, ASR, and Electronic Differential Lock (EDS) as standard. Features like adaptive lights, the very convenient Park Assist and TPMS are also specific to the L&K trim.
- Skoda has also added the 'MySkoda Connect' app that brings geo-fencing, driving behaviour, trip analysis, and more. It will connect you with emergency services or roadside assistance if the car senses an accident.