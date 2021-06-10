2021 Skoda Octavia: All You Need To Know

The new-generation Skoda Octavia has finally gone on sale in India and has been launched in two variants- Style and Laurin & Klement. The base Style variant is priced at Rs. 25.99 lakh while the range-topping L&K variant is priced at Rs. 28.99 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. The Skoda Octavia has always been a strong contender in the executive sedan segment and will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra in our market at present, as all other models like the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla Altis have been discontinued. Here's all you need to know about the new Skoda Octavia.

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Octavia Launched In India. Prices and Details Here.