New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut

The facelifted SsangYong Rexton G4 SUV now looks bolder than before and comes loaded with new features and an upgraded interior.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The current generation SsangYong Rexton SUV is sold in India as Mahindra Alturas G4 expand View Photos
The current generation SsangYong Rexton SUV is sold in India as Mahindra Alturas G4

Highlights

  • The facelifted SsangYong Rexton G4 will be unveiled on November 4, 2020
  • The 2021 Rexton G4 facelift images have been leaked online ahead of debut
  • The SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift will get its most comprehensive upgrade

Last week, we had reported that the teaser images of the SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift were leaked online that revealed a comprehensive design upgrade. Now, a new set of images have surfaced on the web giving a clear picture of the actual SUV. These images have come just before the world premiere, which is scheduled for November 4, 2020. The updated Rexton G4 SUV now looks bolder than before and comes loaded with new features and an upgraded interior. The current-generation version of the SUV is already on sale in India as the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Also Read: 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November​

tlv0mt08

The updated version of the SsangYong Rexton SUV will be revealed on November 4, 2020

The facelifted SsangYong Rexton G4 SUV now gets a redesigned front sporting a massive grille with chrome add-ons giving an upmarket appeal and more striking presence than the outgoing model. The SUV comes equipped with new headlamp detailing with quad-barrel LED elements, revised front bumper, triangular-shaped fog lamps, chrome-plated alloy wheels, redesigned LED tail lights, 'Rexton' lettering in the center, revised rear bumper with integrated L-shaped reflectors, and more.

2ks1hcjo

The analogue instrument console on the SUV will be replaced by a digital unit

Newsbeep

On the inside, the overall layout hasn't changed comprehensively. However, we'll get to see a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument console replacing the analogue unit. The SUV is also expected to get a host of new features.

Also Read: Mahindra To Sell Its Stake In SsangYong To US-Based HAAH Automotive

npc5djtg

It will get revised T-shaped LED taillights along with new reflectors and chrome garnish on the bumper

Mechanically, the Rexton G4 SUV will employ the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 186 bhp and 422 Nm of peak torque. Also, a new turbo petrol engine is likely to be on offer, which could be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol from Mahindra's 'mStallion' family.

0 Comments

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
Ross Brawn Sees Schumacher Like Traits In Leclerc 
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
Mercedes Has Not Given Up On Self Driving Cars
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Tata Motors Posts Wider Net Loss Of Rs. 307 Crore in Q2 FY2021
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Honda CR-V Special Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 29.49 Lakh
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
Toyota-Panasonic Battery JV To Boost Efficiency To Catch Up With Chinese Rivals
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
DJI & Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Partner For Innovative Race Content 
DJI & Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Partner For Innovative Race Content 
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
Ford EcoSport Subcompact SUV Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,500
German Business Morale Falls On Virus Angst As Rebound Fades
German Business Morale Falls On Virus Angst As Rebound Fades
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Jeep India Announces Discounts Of Up To Rs. 2 Lakh On Compass & Compass Trailhawk
Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology - HAMS
Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology - HAMS
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2020
SsangYong Rexton W

SsangYong Rexton W

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 22.2 - 23.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
46,0849% / 5 yrs
SUV
Diesel
Manual , Automatic
11.2 - 12.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
2020 Hyundai i20 Revealed; Launch Details Announced
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Ducati Multistrada 950 S BS6 Launch Date Revealed; Bookings Open
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
Fast And The Furious Franchise To Conclude With 2 More Movies After Fast 9
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities