2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Images Leaked Prior To Global Debut

Last week, we had reported that the teaser images of the SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift were leaked online that revealed a comprehensive design upgrade. Now, a new set of images have surfaced on the web giving a clear picture of the actual SUV. These images have come just before the world premiere, which is scheduled for November 4, 2020. The updated Rexton G4 SUV now looks bolder than before and comes loaded with new features and an upgraded interior. The current-generation version of the SUV is already on sale in India as the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Also Read: 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November​

The updated version of the SsangYong Rexton SUV will be revealed on November 4, 2020

The facelifted SsangYong Rexton G4 SUV now gets a redesigned front sporting a massive grille with chrome add-ons giving an upmarket appeal and more striking presence than the outgoing model. The SUV comes equipped with new headlamp detailing with quad-barrel LED elements, revised front bumper, triangular-shaped fog lamps, chrome-plated alloy wheels, redesigned LED tail lights, 'Rexton' lettering in the center, revised rear bumper with integrated L-shaped reflectors, and more.

The analogue instrument console on the SUV will be replaced by a digital unit

On the inside, the overall layout hasn't changed comprehensively. However, we'll get to see a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument console replacing the analogue unit. The SUV is also expected to get a host of new features.

Also Read: Mahindra To Sell Its Stake In SsangYong To US-Based HAAH Automotive

It will get revised T-shaped LED taillights along with new reflectors and chrome garnish on the bumper

Mechanically, the Rexton G4 SUV will employ the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that develops 186 bhp and 422 Nm of peak torque. Also, a new turbo petrol engine is likely to be on offer, which could be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol from Mahindra's 'mStallion' family.

Source

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.