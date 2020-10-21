New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November

Teaser images of the SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift have been leaked online revealing a comprehensive design upgrade. The facelift is also expected to bring more premium cabin and possibly a new turbo petrol engine sourced from parent company Mahindra & Mahindra.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift will make its global debut on November 4, 2020 expand View Photos
The 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift will make its global debut on November 4, 2020

Highlights

  • The SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift will get its most comprehensive upgrade
  • The Rexton G4 will get a bold new front design and a tech-friendly cabin
  • Mahindra could update the Alturas in India with this version in FY2021-22

The SsangYong Rexton G4 is set for a second facelift later this year. The Korean auto giant will reveal an updated version of the SUV on November 4, 2020, for the world, and the current-generation version is set to get its most comprehensive upgrade yet. Ahead of the debut, the 2021 Rexton G4 facelift teaser has been leaked online and the sketches reveal the new design language that will be adopted by the offering. The Rexton G4 had previously received a mild facelift last year in its home-market South Korea, but the upcoming model is an overhaul of sorts in terms of aesthetics.

Also Read: First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India

The leaked teaser image of the 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift reveals a massive grille that looks more upmarket than the current iteration. The bold new grille is flanked by revised headlamps that are now slimmer and sharper and will be all-LED units. The bumper has also been tweaked to incorporate new LED fog lamps and the overall front profile is now sharper and premium than the outgoing version. The leaked image does not reveal much of the side but the SUV will get revised T-shaped LED taillights along with new reflectors and chrome garnish on the bumper at the rear. The Rexton badge has also moved up on the tailgate and is now tucked under the rear windscreen. In addition, expect to see new alloy wheel options and reworked wheel arches to complete the visual upgrade.

j0jrqu7

The rear is expected get revised taillights, new reflectors and reworked bumper with new chrome garnish

It's not clear if the interior will see an equally expansive overhaul on the Rexton G4 facelift. However, the SUV is expected to get a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument console replacing the analogue unit. The SUV is also expected to get host of new features in what is already a feature-packed cabin. Power is likely to come from the same 2.2-litre diesel engine under the hood that develops 186 bhp and 422 Nm of peak torque for international markets. There have been reports of a new turbo petrol engine for the new Rexton G4, and there's a good chance this could be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol from the mStallion family.

Also Read: MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price

4g35vo6s

The Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 was launched earlier this year priced from ₹ 28.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SsangYong Rexton facelift is an important product from an India standpoint as well, since Mahindra retails the SUV as its flagship Alturas G4 in the country. The offering went on sale in India in 2018 and has only received one update so far with the transition to the BS6 emission norms. The automaker is yet to bring the subtle refresh from last year to India. It will be interesting to see if Mahindra decides to skip that version altogether and brings this comprehensive facelift to India instead. Expect the Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift to arrive late next year or by the first half of 2022.

0 Comments

Spy Images Source: Formacar.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
2021 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Unveiled
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mahindra Trademarks 'The Scorpio Sting' Name; Could It Be The Next-Generation Scorpio Moniker?
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Indian Oil Corporation To Expand EV Charging Facilities At Its Petrol Pumps
Indian Oil Corporation To Expand EV Charging Facilities At Its Petrol Pumps
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November
2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November
Mercedes Is Not Planning A Full AMG Rebrand Of The F1 team 
Mercedes Is Not Planning A Full AMG Rebrand Of The F1 team 
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Mahindra Scorpio SUV Spotted Testing Again
Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features
Nissan Magnite Tech Check: Packs In Segment-First Features
2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year
2021 Honda Forza 350 Unveiled; Likely To Be Launched In India Next Year
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Mild-Hybrid Unveiled In Europe
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Mild-Hybrid Unveiled In Europe
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Inventory Build Stokes Fears Of Supply Glut
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Inventory Build Stokes Fears Of Supply Glut
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Kia Motors India Receives 50,000 Bookings For Sonet Subcompact SUV In Two Months
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets A Tyre Puncture 
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
2021 Suzuki Swift Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Exclusive: Honda May Introduce A Small Adventure Motorcycle, Based On Hornet 2.0
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Investors Keen To See Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Plan To Hit 2020 Delivery Goal
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh
EMI Starts
59,5569% / 5 yrs
Premium Fullsize SUV
Diesel
Automatic
12.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Alturas G4 - First Drive Review
02:56
Mahindra Alturas G4 - First Drive Review
  • News
  • 30-Nov-18 02:01 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India, Prices and Specs
02:09
Mahindra Alturas G4 Launched In India, Prices and Specs
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Nov-18 10:29 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 & New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
20:50
Mahindra Alturas G4 & New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Nov-18 08:30 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4 Back View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Back View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Danger Light
Mahindra Alturas G4 Danger Light
Mahindra Alturas G4 Front View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Front View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Head Light
Mahindra Alturas G4 Head Light
Mahindra Alturas G4 Side View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Side View
Mahindra Alturas G4 Dashboard
Mahindra Alturas G4 Dashboard
Mahindra Alturas G4 Display
Mahindra Alturas G4 Display
Mahindra Alturas G4 Gearbox
Mahindra Alturas G4 Gearbox
Mahindra Alturas G4 Music System
Mahindra Alturas G4 Music System
Mahindra Alturas G4 Speedometer
Mahindra Alturas G4 Speedometer
Alturas G4 Driver Seat Sideview
Alturas G4 Driver Seat Sideview
Alturas G4 Gearbox
Alturas G4 Gearbox
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
New Nissan Magnite Global Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Date
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
Exclusive: Indian Oil Ventures Into At-Home Car Servicing; Ties Up With Home-Mechanic
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities