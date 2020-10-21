2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 Facelift Teaser Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut In November

The SsangYong Rexton G4 is set for a second facelift later this year. The Korean auto giant will reveal an updated version of the SUV on November 4, 2020, for the world, and the current-generation version is set to get its most comprehensive upgrade yet. Ahead of the debut, the 2021 Rexton G4 facelift teaser has been leaked online and the sketches reveal the new design language that will be adopted by the offering. The Rexton G4 had previously received a mild facelift last year in its home-market South Korea, but the upcoming model is an overhaul of sorts in terms of aesthetics.

The leaked teaser image of the 2021 SsangYong Rexton G4 facelift reveals a massive grille that looks more upmarket than the current iteration. The bold new grille is flanked by revised headlamps that are now slimmer and sharper and will be all-LED units. The bumper has also been tweaked to incorporate new LED fog lamps and the overall front profile is now sharper and premium than the outgoing version. The leaked image does not reveal much of the side but the SUV will get revised T-shaped LED taillights along with new reflectors and chrome garnish on the bumper at the rear. The Rexton badge has also moved up on the tailgate and is now tucked under the rear windscreen. In addition, expect to see new alloy wheel options and reworked wheel arches to complete the visual upgrade.

It's not clear if the interior will see an equally expansive overhaul on the Rexton G4 facelift. However, the SUV is expected to get a new four-spoke steering wheel and a digital instrument console replacing the analogue unit. The SUV is also expected to get host of new features in what is already a feature-packed cabin. Power is likely to come from the same 2.2-litre diesel engine under the hood that develops 186 bhp and 422 Nm of peak torque for international markets. There have been reports of a new turbo petrol engine for the new Rexton G4, and there's a good chance this could be the 2.0-litre turbo petrol from the mStallion family.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 was launched earlier this year priced from ₹ 28.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The SsangYong Rexton facelift is an important product from an India standpoint as well, since Mahindra retails the SUV as its flagship Alturas G4 in the country. The offering went on sale in India in 2018 and has only received one update so far with the transition to the BS6 emission norms. The automaker is yet to bring the subtle refresh from last year to India. It will be interesting to see if Mahindra decides to skip that version altogether and brings this comprehensive facelift to India instead. Expect the Mahindra Alturas G4 facelift to arrive late next year or by the first half of 2022.

