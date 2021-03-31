carandbike logo
2021 Volkswagen T-Roc Launched; Priced At ₹ 21.35 Lakh

The SUV continues to come to the country as a Completely built Unit (CBU) and bookings for the car have started online already.

The T-Roc is now Rs. 1.36 lakh more expensive than before expand View Photos
The T-Roc is now Rs. 1.36 lakh more expensive than before

Volkswagen India has launched the 2021 T-Roc in India and has priced it at ₹ 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom India). The T-Roc first came to India in March 2020 and was launched at 19.99 lakh. A year later as the second batch of cars come to the country, the price has gone up by ₹ 1.36 lakh. The SUV continues to come to the country as a Completely built Unit (CBU) and bookings for the car have started online already. The company has said that deliveries of the T-Roc will begin from May this year.

The VW T-Roc has receieved an overwhelming response in India 

The Volkswagen T-Roc comes with the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.4 seconds and has a top speed of 205 kmph. Built on the MQB platform, the model promises impressive driving dynamics, while also being efficient with cylinder deactivation technology also being on offer. These are a few reasons why it managed to win the carandbike MidSize SUV of the Year.

The T-Roc continues to come to India as a CBU  

0 Comments

The feature list is an exhaustive one and it is filled to the brim with it because there's just one variant on offer. You get LED daytime running lights, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. Visually, the T-Roc carries a very familiar yet sporty design language amidst compact proportions. The car measures 4229 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2595 mm, which offers good cabin space. There are a host of safety systems in place including six airbags, ABS, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and more.

Research on Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

Volkswagen T-Roc

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 21.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
44,3199% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol
Automatic
16 Km/l
View Specification / Features
Check User Ratings & Reviews
Check On-Road Price
  • Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
    Volkswagen T Roc Alloy Wheels
  • Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
    Volkswagen T Roc Panoramic Sunroof
  • Volkswagen T Roc Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Look
  • Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light
    Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light
  • Volkswagen T Roc Orvm
    Volkswagen T Roc Orvm
  • Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light Rear Look
    Volkswagen T Roc Tail Light Rear Look
  • Volkswagen T Roc Top View
    Volkswagen T Roc Top View
  • Volkswagen T Roc Yellow
    Volkswagen T Roc Yellow
  • Volkswagen T Roc Bs6 Engine
    Volkswagen T Roc Bs6 Engine
  • Volkswagen T Roc Gear
    Volkswagen T Roc Gear
  • Volkswagen T Roc Leather Seats
    Volkswagen T Roc Leather Seats
  • Volkswagen T Roc 2 Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning System
    Volkswagen T Roc 2 Zone Climatronic Air Conditioning System
  • Volkswagen T Roc Active Info Display
    Volkswagen T Roc Active Info Display
  • Volkswagen T Roc Comes Touchscreen Infotainment
    Volkswagen T Roc Comes Touchscreen Infotainment
  • Volkswagen T Roc Dashboard
    Volkswagen T Roc Dashboard
