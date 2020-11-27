2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021

Volvo India has finally taken wraps off the new India-spec Volvo S60. While it may appear to be much different to some of you, subtle updates in its face mange to bring in a sense of sharpness and it continues to look as elegant as ever. Now Volvo has also confirmed that there won't be much delay in its India arrival. The 2021 Volvo S60 will be launched in India in March 2021 and Volvo will start accepting bookings for the car from January itself.

The new Volvo S60 will be launched in India with just one petrol engine option.

The Volvo S60 coming to India has been in the global market for a couple of years now, and we have already driven the global-spec model. Overall, the car looks sleeker and boasts sharp character lines adding to its sculpted looks. Upfront the car comes with a wide grille with a chequered grille and the prominent Volvo badge at the centre. It's flanked by a set of sharp-looking headlights incorporating the signature Thor Hammer LED daytime running lamps, and the front bumper has been tweaked as well. It is also equipped with a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, along with a restyled rear end inspired from S90 style C-shaped LED taillights, centrally positioned Volvo lettering, and the muscular rear bumper. Under the hood, the India-spec Volvo S60 gets only a petrol engine and there will be no diesel powertrain on offer. It's a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that pumps out around 160 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Volvo has also confirmed the Volvo XC40 Recharge for India; Will be launched next year.

The new Volvo S60 is just one of the few models the Swedish carmaker will be launching in India. The company had announced that it will be introducing four new electrified cars in the country in the coming the years and today it has also confirmed the Volvo XC40 recharge for India.

