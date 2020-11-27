New Cars and Bikes in India
search

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021

language dropdown

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the full electric version of the company's popular compact SUV XC40, and the company has confirmed that the car will come to India in 2021. It will be Volvo's first all-electric car in India.

By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the first all-electric car from the company in India expand View Photos
The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the first all-electric car from the company in India

Highlights

  • The XC40 Recharge will be the first all-electric car from Volvo in India
  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge will offer a range of up to 400 km
  • The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in 2021

Volvo Cars has confirmed that it will bring the new XC40 Recharge electric SUV to India in 2021. It's the electric version of the company's popular compact SUV XC40, and it was just last month that the company began the production of the SUV at its plant in Ghent, Belgium. Last year, the Swedish carmaker had announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in India in the next 3 years, and now we have confirmed details that the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be one of them. Additionally, we also expect to see a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming Volvo S60 sedan coming to India later.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins

The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle that converts to 408 bhp. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that offers an approximate range of up to 400 km. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 180 kmph. While the SUV comes with an 11 kW charger, it can also be charged with a 150 kW DC fast charger. Volvo says the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the fast charging system.

Also Read: Volvo Is Evaluating The XC40 Recharge For India

m8jkran8

The Volvo XC40 Recharge can also be charged with a 150 kW DC fast charger that can offer 80 per cent in just 40 minutes

Newsbeep

Like the regular version, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is also built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that can underpin both internal combustion and battery-powered vehicles. The XC40 Recharge looks similar to the ICE-powered XC40, except for some of the visual markings that signify its electric nature. That includes the white-finished grille upfront that houses the Volvo badge and the new alloy wheels among others. Much like the Tesla cars, the XC40 Recharge also gets a frunk at the front that offers a small storage space of 31 litres.

Also Read: Volvo is making a smaller SUV than the XC40 

0sf64ilg

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will go on sale in India in 2021

0 Comments

Volvo India launched its first plug-in hybrid in the country in the form of the XC90 in 2019, and the company also assembles the XC90 plug-in hybrid in India. So, it is likely that by the time the XC40 Recharge arrives, it too would be locally assembled.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Government Looks To Define New Rules For Registering Vintage Vehicles
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
BMW R18 Review
BMW R18 Review
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,316
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Details Out; Bookings To Begin In January 2021
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Honda Rebel 1100 Unveiled For International Markets
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
2021 Yamaha D'elight 125 Unveiled In Europe
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
How Parent Of BMW's China Partner Drove To The Brink Of Bankruptcy: Report
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
TVS Introduces ARIVE Mobile App With An Augmented Reality Purchase Experience
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
Hyundai Micro SUV, Codenamed AX1, Spotted Again In Korea
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
2020 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift: All You Need To Know
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Maserati To Electrify Entire Line-Up In Next 5 Years: CEO
Mahindra First Choice Services To Become A Subsidiary Of TVS Automobile Solutions
Mahindra First Choice Services To Become A Subsidiary Of TVS Automobile Solutions
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
Honda Activa 20th Anniversary Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 66,816
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
Upcoming Car Launches In December 2020
MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger
MG Motor India And Tata Power Set Up Agra's First Superfast EV Charger
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Watch Bahrain's Hyperfast Outer Circuit 
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
F1: Ross Brawn Believes Mick Schumacher Will Shine In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
BMW R 18 Review: Achtung Baby!
BMW R 18 Review: Achtung Baby!
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 39.9 - 43.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
82,8269% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
18 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Tech Check: VOLVO XC40
10:13
Tech Check: VOLVO XC40
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 03:22 PM IST
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
03:37
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Aug-20 08:46 PM IST
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review
03:32
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 04:17 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
03:15
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Dec-19 05:22 PM IST
Tata Harrier Warranty, Mercedes-Benz Cx Nxt, Volvo XC40 Hybrid
02:57
Tata Harrier Warranty, Mercedes-Benz Cx Nxt, Volvo XC40 Hybrid
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Sep-19 05:58 PM IST
Which Car Should I Buy? - Volvo XC40 vs Rivals
09:59
Which Car Should I Buy? - Volvo XC40 vs Rivals
  • Which Car Should I Buy?
  • 13-Aug-18 11:00 AM IST
RR Flying Taxi, Volvo XC40 Variants, Ford Sales, Jaguar F-Type
03:47
RR Flying Taxi, Volvo XC40 Variants, Ford Sales, Jaguar F-Type
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Jul-18 09:35 PM IST
Volvo XC40 vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA
16:10
Volvo XC40 vs BMW X1 vs Audi Q3 vs Mercedes-Benz GLA
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Jul-18 03:03 PM IST
Volvo XC40 Vs Rivals, VW Ameo Cup, VW Group's India Plans
20:51
Volvo XC40 Vs Rivals, VW Ameo Cup, VW Group's India Plans
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 07-Jul-18 09:30 PM IST
Honda Jazz Facelift, Volvo XC40 Launched, Volkswagen T-Cross Teased
03:06
Honda Jazz Facelift, Volvo XC40 Launched, Volkswagen T-Cross Teased
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Jul-18 09:21 PM IST
Volvo Xc40 Front Profile
Volvo Xc40 Front Profile
Volvo Xc40 Front View
Volvo Xc40 Front View
Volvo Xc40 Rear Profile
Volvo Xc40 Rear Profile
Volvo Xc40 Side Profile
Volvo Xc40 Side Profile
Volvo Xc40 Front Running View
Volvo Xc40 Front Running View
Volvo Xc40 Side Running View
Volvo Xc40 Side Running View
New Volvo Xc40 Engine
New Volvo Xc40 Engine
Volvo Xc40 Dashboard
Volvo Xc40 Dashboard
Volvo Xc40 Infotainment System
Volvo Xc40 Infotainment System
Volvo Xc40 Cabin Features
Volvo Xc40 Cabin Features
Seller Banner 600x314
x
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Mahindra Thar Likely To Get Front Facing Rear Seats As Standard
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test
BMW R 18 Review: Achtung Baby!
BMW R 18 Review: Achtung Baby!
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran To Ride The Jawa Forty Two In His Next Movie 'Cold Case'
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities