All-Electric Volvo XC40 Recharge Coming To India In 2021

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will be the first all-electric car from the company in India

Volvo Cars has confirmed that it will bring the new XC40 Recharge electric SUV to India in 2021. It's the electric version of the company's popular compact SUV XC40, and it was just last month that the company began the production of the SUV at its plant in Ghent, Belgium. Last year, the Swedish carmaker had announced that it will be introducing 4 new electrified cars in India in the next 3 years, and now we have confirmed details that the Volvo XC40 Recharge will be one of them. Additionally, we also expect to see a plug-in hybrid version of the upcoming Volvo S60 sedan coming to India later.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins

The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle that converts to 408 bhp. The electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that offers an approximate range of up to 400 km. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, before hitting the top speed of 180 kmph. While the SUV comes with an 11 kW charger, it can also be charged with a 150 kW DC fast charger. Volvo says the battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the fast charging system.

Also Read: Volvo Is Evaluating The XC40 Recharge For India

The Volvo XC40 Recharge can also be charged with a 150 kW DC fast charger that can offer 80 per cent in just 40 minutes

Like the regular version, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is also built on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that can underpin both internal combustion and battery-powered vehicles. The XC40 Recharge looks similar to the ICE-powered XC40, except for some of the visual markings that signify its electric nature. That includes the white-finished grille upfront that houses the Volvo badge and the new alloy wheels among others. Much like the Tesla cars, the XC40 Recharge also gets a frunk at the front that offers a small storage space of 31 litres.

Also Read: Volvo is making a smaller SUV than the XC40

The Volvo XC40 Recharge will go on sale in India in 2021

Volvo India launched its first plug-in hybrid in the country in the form of the XC90 in 2019, and the company also assembles the XC90 plug-in hybrid in India. So, it is likely that by the time the XC40 Recharge arrives, it too would be locally assembled.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.