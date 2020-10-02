New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

The XC40 Recharge is the first car of many that Volvo has planned which is part of its plan to reduce the CO2 footprint by 40 per cent by 2025.

| Published:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The XC40 Recharge is the first electric vehicle by Volvo
  • The XC40 Recharge has a redesigned frontal structure
  • It has a range of 400 km and output of 408 bhp
Tech News

Volvo has started production of its first full-electric vehicle which is an EV variant of the XC40 SUV -- they are calling it the XC40 Recharge. This comes after Volvo's sister company Polestar has also come out with the Polestar 2 which is also based on the XC40 platform. The XC40 Recharge is very similar to the original XC40. "Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent. As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network," said Javier Varela, the head of global industrial operations and quality at Volvo.

838gkjt8

The Polestar 2 is based on the XC40 platform 

Also Read: Volvo is making a smaller SUV than the XC40 

The XC40 Recharge features a 78 kWh battery pack that has an approximate range of 400 km. It also has a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle. This converts to 408 bhp.  It has 11 kW charger and has a 150 kW DC fast charge capability. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 kmph. 

3j29phl8

The XC40 is one the most popular SUVs in the world

Also Read: Volvo Is Evaluating The XC40 Recharge For India

0 Comments

Volvo has also redesigned the frontal structure of the car to compensate for the absence of an engine. Volvo says that it retains the exemplary safety standards of the XC40. The XC40 Recharge is the first car of many electric vehicles that Volvo has planned which is part of its plan to reduce the CO2 footprint by 40 per cent by 2025. By 2025, the Chinese owned, Swedish carmaker expects 50 per cent of its sales to be of electric cars. This also comes at a time when Volvo is working on a smaller electric SUV which will be below the XC40 Recharge.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021
New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 

Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS
Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX

Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX
MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh
Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK

Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Honda's Monthly Sales Cross 5 Lakh Mark

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2020: Honda's Monthly Sales Cross 5 Lakh Mark

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities