Volvo XC40 Recharge Electric SUV's Production Begins  

Volvo has started production of its first full-electric vehicle which is an EV variant of the XC40 SUV -- they are calling it the XC40 Recharge. This comes after Volvo's sister company Polestar has also come out with the Polestar 2 which is also based on the XC40 platform. The XC40 Recharge is very similar to the original XC40. "Today is a momentous occasion for Volvo Cars and for all employees here in Ghent. As we continue to electrify our line-up, the Ghent plant is a real trailblazer for our global manufacturing network," said Javier Varela, the head of global industrial operations and quality at Volvo.

The Polestar 2 is based on the XC40 platform

Also Read: Volvo is making a smaller SUV than the XC40

The XC40 Recharge features a 78 kWh battery pack that has an approximate range of 400 km. It also has a dual-motor powertrain with 150 kW electric motors on each axle. This converts to 408 bhp. It has 11 kW charger and has a 150 kW DC fast charge capability. It can achieve 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds. It has a top speed of 180 kmph.

The XC40 is one the most popular SUVs in the world

Also Read: Volvo Is Evaluating The XC40 Recharge For India

Volvo has also redesigned the frontal structure of the car to compensate for the absence of an engine. Volvo says that it retains the exemplary safety standards of the XC40. The XC40 Recharge is the first car of many electric vehicles that Volvo has planned which is part of its plan to reduce the CO2 footprint by 40 per cent by 2025. By 2025, the Chinese owned, Swedish carmaker expects 50 per cent of its sales to be of electric cars. This also comes at a time when Volvo is working on a smaller electric SUV which will be below the XC40 Recharge.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.