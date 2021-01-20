Volvo Car India has launched the 2021 Volvo S60 sedan ahead of schedule. The new S60 gets an introductory pricing of ₹ 45.9 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Volvo has begun taking online bookings of the car and deliveries of the new luxury sedan will begin in the middle of March 2021. The company is also offering complimentary membership to its exclusive 'Tre Kronor Experience' program to the early buyers of the new S60. In India, the Volvo S60 goes up against the newly launched Audi A4 facelift, BMW 3 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

"As a brand, we have saved more than 1 million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help saving the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives," Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India, said.

The new S60 is built on Volvo's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform and gets a five-star rating from Euro NCAP. The new S60 shares safety technology and infotainment system with the top-of-the-line 90 Series cars and the XC60. Volvo says that the new S60 one of the safest cars on the road.

(The cabin of the new Volvo S60 is done elegantly and is minimalist in nature)

In terms of drivetrain, the S60 gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine couple with an 8-speed automatic gearbox for now. Globally, the car gets the 2.0-litre engine in more powerful state of tune and then there's a hybrid model on offer as well. But there's no diesel and that may dissuade potential customers in India. Volvo cars are usually stately and focus more on offering a comfortable drive experience rather than being sporty. The 2.0-litre engine makes 187 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque, which are reasonable numbers. Although we hope Volvo brings in a sportier engine option for the S60 in the future.

(The 2021 Volvo S60 goes up against the likes of the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C Class)

The car gets seven airbags along with a host of safety systems which include city safety assist, run-off mitigation, oncoming lane mitigation and so on. The car also gets autobrake technology which helps the driver to avoid potential collisions. It is the only system on the market which can detect pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. In typical Volvo fashion, the S60 gets a 9-inch vertically mounted Sensus touchscreen, which can be used to operate all functions of the car and is fully compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

