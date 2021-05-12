2022 Bentley Flying Spur Unveiled

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur has been upgraded with a few more features making it more opulent than it already was. So on the outside, Cambrian Grey is the new paint shade that expands the standard palette to 63 choices. The cabin is now offered with open-pore wood veneer trim in the colours Liquid Amber, Dark Burr Walnut, and Tamo Ash. They receive just a 0.1 mm thick coat of matte lacquer, rather than 0.5 mm for the existing High Gloss finish. And so, the open-pore wood retains the original texture that occupants can feel.

Also Read: Bentley's 2021 Pikes Peak Race Car Unveiled

The 2022 Bentley Flying Spur gets city specifications as standard.

The city specification that was optional on the Flying Spur so far, well! That's a standard offering now on the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur. This gives the vehicle traffic sign recognition, hands-free boot operation, reverse traffic warning, top-view camera, welcome lighting, and automatic dimming mirrors among others. Then, the air ioniser is also now a standard offering and it emits negatively charged particles from the HVAC system to enhance air purity by creating a static charge around pollutants and make them stick to nearby surfaces. Bentley also updated the company's ESI Group to create digital mock-ups of the Flying Spur's interior in a bid to check noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) levels even better. They did perform virtual acoustic tests to figure out from where airborne sounds and tyre noise were filtering into the vehicle.

Also Read: Bentley Reaches 2 Lakh Production Milestone In 100 Years

That said, mechanically the new Bentley Flying Spur remains pretty much the same and continues with two engine options on offer. First up, it's the 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 that churns out 617 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission. Then, it's the smaller 4.0-liter V8 engine that puts out 535 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. But the V8 also makes the Flying Spur about 100 kg lighter compared to the W12, adding up to its on-road prowess.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.