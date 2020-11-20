New Cars and Bikes in India
2022 Chevy Bolt Spotted Testing In USA

The one thing that the new Chevy Bolt will not get is GM's new Ultium battery tech, at least not immediately.

Sahil Gupta
The new Chevrolet Bolt versions look more upmarket than older models. expand View Photos
The new Chevrolet Bolt versions look more upmarket than older models.

Highlights

  • The new Chevrolet Bolt will have a two variants
  • It will also have a cruise model
  • It will get Ultium battery tech later in its life-cycle
Tech News

GM has doubled down on EVs even though it was one of the major companies to focus on electric cars. One of the flag bearers of this direction has been its Bolt EV. And now a YouTuber called MooseOBX happened to stumble upon a 2022 Bolt EV which was probably being tested on the road. This is the very same EV GM teased at its EV day even in Detroit before the pandemic fully caused lockdowns in the United States. 

mi7k6jb8

The car was spotted on the road without camouflage

MooseOBX caught the Bolt without any camouflage which makes this the first public sighting for the vehicle. At the GM EV day event, the redesigned vehicles the company unveiled included the Bolt, Bolt EUV, apart from the Cruise Bolt which the company had teased a couple of years ago. 

7vnknecg

GM's electric vehicle push has been propelled by the Bolt

GM had also shared somer teaser side images o the Bolt EV which look more like the current line-up. Chevrolet's ambition for this car is of a higher grade than the model's it replaces. It was a higher quality feel to permeate through the car with a cutting edge dashboard as well. 

The one thing that this car will not get is GM's new Ultium battery tech, at least immediately. Strange but perhaps, this one is coming so soon that GM hasn't figured out a design for the Ultium batteries so we will need to wait till 2022 for a version with MG's cutting edge battery tech. 

